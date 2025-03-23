Colorado Rapids 2 Draw 2-2 Against Real Monarchs, Sam Bassett Scores First Professional Goal

March 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







America First Field, Sandy, UT

The Big Picture

Colorado Rapids 2 (0-1-1, 1 pts.) drew 2-2 against Rocky Mountain rivals Real Monarchs (1-0-1, 5 pts.) in tonight's match at America First Field. After 90 minutes of play, the two sides faced a shootout to determine the winner of the extra point on the night. The home side came out victorious with a 7-6 result in the shootout.

The match started strong at America First Field with the two sides trading off possession. However, the game would not break open until 30 minutes in.

Real Monarchs' goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet came out of the box to receive a back pass and fouled first team forward Alex Harris on a run to the top of the box, resulting in a red card for the home side.

Midfielder Sam Bassett took the initiative to stand over the free kick and send a curling shot to the top left corner in the 33rd minute. The goal marked the first of Bassett's professional career after signing a Homegrown contract with the first team at the beginning of the 2025 MLS season.

Despite being down a man, the Monarchs were able to find the equalizing goal just before the half. In the 41st minute, Owen Marquez found a loose ball in the box off of a corner kick delivery and poked it into the back of the net to send the teams into the half at a level 1-1.

The second half was filled with even more action as the Monarchs' ten-man team would eventually turn to nine. However, Colorado would first respond to the home side's equalizer with a go-ahead goal in the 58th minute.

Defender Anderson Rosa stood tall over a corner kick delivery, sending the ball to the far post to find first team midfielder Daouda Amadou. Amadou created some space and sent a header past the keeper to the near post for his first goal of the season.

The Rapids' lead would last much of the second half while the Monarchs would continue to lose players with a second red card coming in the 90th minute.

As the seconds ticked down, the home team had one last effort in them, finding the back of the net in stoppage time. It was a combination play from Ruben Mesalles and Griffin Dillon that would ultimately send the teams into their first MLS NEXT Pro shootout of the year.

Goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen did well to defend his side, making a save in the seventh round of the shootout but the Monarchs ultimately came out on top to secure the extra point on the night.

Rapids 2 will look ahead to another bye-week before taking on St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday, April 6, at Energizer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

**

Scoring Summary:

COL - Sam Bassett 33'

SLC - Owen Marquez 41'

COL - Daouda Amadou (Anderson Rosa) 58'

SLC - Griffin Dillon (Ruben Mesalles) 90+2'

Penalty Summary:

COL - 7

SLC - 6

Notables:

Game Stats

Homegrown M Sam Bassett recorded his first professional goal off of a free kick in the 33rd minute.

First team M Daouda Amadou recorded his first goal of the season, bringing his total goal tally for Rapids 2 to two goals across three seasons.

D Anderson Rosa recorded his first assist as a professional off of a corner kick in the 58th minute of the match.

M Max Simpson and D Rogelio Garcia made their first appearances of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season for Rapids 2

Colorado Rapids 2 recorded its first unbeaten result since September 1, 2024, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Rapids 2 Debuts

Goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen, defender Anderson Rosa and forward Alex Harris made their debuts with Rapids 2 in tonight's match against Real Monarchs.

Professional Debuts

F Mamadou Billo Diop made his professional debut in tonight's match against Real Monarchs after signing his first professional contract at the start of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

