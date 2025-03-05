Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC on Friday for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener

March 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II is set to officially embark on a new MLS NEXT Pro season when hosting Chattanooga FC on Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. This meeting marks the beginning of the Club's fourth season in the league after registering a Club record-breaking campaign last season, when the team clinched playoffs for the first time in history.

Where to Watch

Subscribe to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Chattanooga FC have faced each other on three occasions, all of which came in the 2024 season. The last meeting between the two ended in an outstanding 5-1 victory for the Herons at Chase Stadium back in October of last year.

The other two fixtures went in favor of the opposition earlier in the year.

Scouting Report

Chattanooga FC will visit South Florida to start the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season after narrowly missing the 2024 playoffs due to a four-way tie at 45 points, losing out on goal differential.

The departure of top scorer Mehdi Ouamri opens the door for rising talent, with players like Tate Robertson and Keegan Ancelin expected to play key roles for Chattanooga this season.

New Faces

Inter Miami CF II announced on Tuesday that Cristian 'Lobo' Ledesma has been appointed as the team's new head coach. Ledesma steps into the role after two seasons as Inter Miami CF II's assistant coach and a year as an assistant for the Club's U-17 Academy team. The Argentine brings extensive experience and a strong track record within the Club's proven development pathway.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.