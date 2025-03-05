LA Galaxy Sign Forward Sean Karani to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

March 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ventura County FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed forward Sean Karani to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match against C.S. Herediano today, Wednesday, March 5 (5:30 p.m. PT; FS2, ViX).

Karani, 24, recorded six goals and two assists in 31 matches played (26 starts) across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, U.S. Open Cup) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 campaign. In 2023, Karani tallied six goals and one assist in 19 appearances (12 starts) for UCLA. Prior to his time with the Bruins, Karani played three seasons at Temple University (2019-22), where he notched eight goals and 10 assists in 40 matches played (38 starts) for the Owls. The Wichita, Kan., native attended Sporting Kansas City's Academy and tallied an assist in four appearances (0 starts) for Swope Park Rangers in the USL Championship during the 2018 season. In 12 appearances (8 starts) for Swope Park during the 2019 USL Championship Regular Season, Karani logged one assist.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign forward Sean Karani to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on March 5, 2025.

Sean Karani

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Weight: 155

Date Of Birth: Dec. 14, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Wichita, Kan.

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.