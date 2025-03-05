Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut

March 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that it has signed Chicago Fire Academy midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut (pronounced: hul-YOOT) to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2026, with Club options for 2027 and 2028. Hlyut becomes the first Chicago Fire Academy player to sign directly with Chicago Fire II, highlighting the player development pathway from the Academy to the professional ranks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"After watching Vitaliy mature both on and off the field as an Academy player, we are very excited for him to be in our environment full time as a professional," said Chicago Fire II General Manager Alex Boler. "His commitment and drive to improve and succeed have helped him to grow very quickly and he has everything in front of him to be at the highest level."

Hlyut, 16, joins Chicago Fire II full time after appearing in 16 matches for the team during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, scoring once and assisting once. He made his professional debut on March 17, coming in as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati 2. Three days later, Hlyut scored in the opening round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Chicago City SC. With his goal, Hlyut is believed to be the second-youngest player to ever score in the prestigious competition.

"Vitaly being the first Academy player to sign directly with Chicago Fire II showcases the power of the player pathway, and the Fire's commitment to providing our Academy players the opportunity to progress to the highest level of the game," said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Gregg Broughton. "This milestone reflects Vitaly's hard work and dedication, and we are excited to be part of his continued growth."

In addition to his appearances in MLS NEXT Pro and U.S. Open Cup, the Chicago native also earned a spot in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. He was only the second Academy player to feature in the showcase, following forward Michael Nesci's appearance in 2023.

On the international level, Hlyut has earned call-ups to multiple U.S. Men's Youth National Team training camps. He last appeared for the U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team in the Ježek Cup, held in Hustopeče, Czech Republic from Aug. 30-Sept. 9. The winger appeared in all three tournament matches against Germany, Czech Republic and Slovenia, starting two of them.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II signs Chicago Fire Academy midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, with Club options for 2027 and 2028.

Name: Vitaliy Hlyut

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 29, 2008

Hometown: Roselle, Illinois

Birthplace: Husiatyn, Ukraine

Citizenship: Ukraine, United States of America

High School: SAI Academy

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 5, 2025

Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Midfielder Vitaliy Hlyut - Chicago Fire FC II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.