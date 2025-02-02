Inter Miami CF Defeats Sporting San Miguelito in Preseason Friendly in Panama City, Panama

February 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF completed another successful stop on The Americas Preseason Tour, this time securing a 1-3 victory over Sporting San Miguelito at a packed Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City, Panama.

The match was highlighted by the first goals for the Club from recent signings Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault. Additionally, Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi scored the opening goal for Inter Miami.

The Americas Preseason Tour will continue with Inter Miami's third and last preparation matchup in Latin America. The next stop on the tour will see the team visit Honduran giants Club Deportivo Olimpia at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the thrilling preseason friendly in Honduras are available.

