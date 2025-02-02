Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up to Host Club's First-Ever International Youth Fútbol Clinic

The morning of Sunday, Feb. 2, Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean International teamed up to host the Club's first-ever international youth fútbol clinic, providing an unforgettable experience for 40 young athletes from the Deportivo Italia Academy and the Fundación Casa Esperanza foundation in Panama CIty, Panama. The specially designed clinic sought to foster teamwork, sportsmanship and cultural exchange, while participants benefited from the knowledge and experience of coaches from the Inter Miami CF Academy.

"As a global fútbol club with a passionate fanbase worldwide, today marks a special moment as we host our first-ever international youth fútbol clinic, giving back to our fans abroad in a meaningful way," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami CF's Director of Community Engagement. "We're proud to team up with our Main Partner Royal Caribbean International on this milestone with their dedication to community impact aligning perfectly with our mission to inspire and uplift through the power of fútbol."

"Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami share a passion for supporting communities around the world and we are excited that we have come together to celebrate the first-ever international youth futbol clinic," said Samantha Riepe, Vice President,Marketing, Royal Caribbean International. "It's an honor for us to be part of this special moment especially here in Panama, a country that has opened its doors to us to be able to show its wonders to our guests vacationing from across Latin America."

Young local fútbol players had the opportunity to partake in a unique training session led by Inter Miami CF Academy coaches Diego García and Julián Arellano.

This special initiative builds on the shared commitment of two hometown favorites: Royal Caribbean and its decades-long track record of celebrating and contributing to its hometown and the destinations its ships visit and Inter Miami's commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception. Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean also came together in September of last year to grant the wishes of 23 Make-A-Wish children.

Inter Miami's The Americas Preseason Tour is well underway! Later today, Inter Miami CF will make its third stop of the tour hoping to extend its positive streak as the Club faces Sporting San Miguelito at Estadio Rommel Fernández. U.S. and Canada-based fans can watch the match at InterMiamiCF.com.

