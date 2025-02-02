Sporting KC Announces Preseason Updates

February 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced on Sunday updates to the club's roster ahead of the Coachella Valley Invitational as part of the club's 2025 Preseason presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City.

Sporting concluded leg one of the team's preseason in Miami, Florida on Jan. 29 and will now be based in Southern California from Feb. 2-12. Sporting will play three matches against New York City FC (Feb. 5), Minnesota United FC (Feb. 9) and Las Vegas Lights FC (Feb. 12) before returning to Kansas City for final preparations ahead of the club's Concacaf Champions Cup opener against Inter Miami CF at Children's Mercy Park on Feb. 18.

Sporting's opening two matches at CVI against NYCFC and Minnesota are ticketed exhibition matches which will be live-streamed on the club's YouTube channel, while fans can also follow @SportingKC_PR on X for live updates. Sporting will conclude preseason with a closed-door scrimmage match against USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC.

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location

Wednesday, Feb. 5 5 p.m. New York City FC Indio, Calif.

Sunday, Feb. 9 1:30 p.m. Minnesota United Indio, Calif.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 1 p.m. Las Vegas Lights Indio, Calif.

Sporting's preseason roster consists of the 22 players under MLS contract in 2025, including striker Dejan Joveljic - who joined in a blockbuster acquisition on Saturday - along with fellow newcomers Jacob Bartlett, Ian James, Jack Kortkamp and Mason Toye.

Several preseason invitees remain with Sporting for leg two of preseason: Sporting KC II midfielder Cielo Tschantret, Sporting KC Academy products Leo Christiano, Jacob Molinaro and Johann Ortiz, unsigned MLS SuperDraft selection Jansen Miller and trialists Jan Jurcec and Sebastian Cruz. In addition, SKC Academy goalkeeper Beau Barren has joined the squad for leg two.

MLS SuperDraft picks Dyson Clapier and Anthony Samways and trialist Carson Klein are no longer in camp with the team.

