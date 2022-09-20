Information Regarding Refunds for Playoff Games Not Played

The 2022 Brooklyn Cyclones season came to an end with a loss in Game Three of the SAL Northern Division Championship Series on Friday night.

If you purchased tickets for Game Two or Game Three of the SAL Finals via BrooklynCyclones.com, your tickets have been refunded as of Monday, September 19th and should be reflected on your count within 10 days at the most.

If you purchased tickets in person at the Maimonides Park Box Office, please return to the box office during normal business hours (Monday - Friday, 10 AM - 4 PM) to process your refund.

