Infielder Arroyo Returning to Goldeyes for 2025

December 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes infielder Edwin Arroyo

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed infielder Edwin Arroyo for the 2025 American Association season, the club announced Monday.

Arroyo joined in the Goldeyes in late July and hit .213 with three doubles, one home run, 13 runs batted in, and 10 stolen bases in 27 regular season games. The 33-year-old's impact was truly felt in the postseason, when he posted a .376 batting average with eight RBIs. He smacked a pair of clutch three-run home runs in games two and three of the Goldeyes' opening round series against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Arroyo is no stranger to Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. Prior to missing the 2023 campaign due to injury, he spent the 2022 season with the Cleburne Railroaders team piloted by Watkins.

In 87 games in 2022, Arroyo hit .316 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 41 runs batted in, and 15 stolen bases. He was among the league leaders with a .434 on-base percentage.

A native of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, Arroyo played three seasons for the Chicago Dogs between 2018 and 2020. He hit a combined .306 with 51 doubles and 113 RBIs for Chicago and earned a post-season All-Star nod in 2020.

"It was a no-brainer to get Edwin back," said Watkins. It took a while for him to join us last season and it took some time to get his rhythm going offensively but it can't be denied how big of an impact he had in the playoffs. Edwin is a true veteran who plays the game the right way is a valuable asset to a championship-style team."

Winnipeg now has four players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

