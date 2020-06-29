Infield Cafe Returns Today, Plus Special Parking Instructions

SPOKANE, Wash. - This week, June 29th through July 2nd, is the final guaranteed week to enjoy lunch on Avista Stadium's infield. The lunch option may be available for an extended period of time if there's popular demand. The Infield Café features a limited menu (below) that includes ballpark favorites, snacks, sweets, and beverages.

The Infield Café is open 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday through Thursday. Don't miss your chance to have lunch on Spokane's best patio. For those looking for a quick grab-and-go option to bring back to the office, meals can also be requested to go.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. In addition to cashless transactions, the Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines.

There is a PPE distribution in the North Parking lot, please plan to park in the lot to the west of Avista Stadium (along Havana) next to the Main Concessions Stand.

For questions, please contact the Spokane Indians office at (509) 343-6886 or [email protected]

