Infield Cafe Continues into August with New Hours

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Infield Café at Avista Stadium will continue into August with updated hours. Summer heat is not an issue at this patio favorite with shaded tables and sprinklers running in the outfield. New café hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11AM - 1PM and closed Monday and Friday.

This week will feature a new menu item, the Grilled Cheese BLT. This special of the week features Texas toast, provolone and cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato! A full menu of what the Infield Café offers is available HERE.

The Infield Café is making to-go orders and curbside pickup easy with two pre-order options. Fans can either place an online order HERE or call (509) 343-6886. Specials of the week are not available for online orders, if you would like to enjoy the special of the week place your order in-person at the stadium or over the phone.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. Along with cashless transactions, the Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. The Indians thank you for continuing to wear your masks through the ordering process until you are seated at your table.

Can't make lunch but still want to enjoy Avista Stadium favorites? Order a Ballpark Dinner To-Go available for pickup on Wednesday, August 12th from 4:00PM - 6:00PM. The family meal feeds two and includes one foot long hot dog, one Ballpark Burger, one Pesto Chicken Sandwich, popcorn, two ice cream sandwiches, and Sour Patch Kids for $20 plus tax. To order a meal CLICK HERE.

About the Spokane Indians - The Spokane Indians are the Short Season Class "A" affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at Avista Stadium. The Spokane Indians Team Store is available for online orders and curbside pickup. The 2020 season has been cancelled.

