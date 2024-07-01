Indy Eleven Continues Relationship with Westfield Youth Soccer Association

July 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven today announced a renewed partnership with local club Westfield Youth Soccer Association as part of its Club Affiliate Program.

As part of its mission to grow soccer from the grass roots level, The Indy Eleven Club Affiliate Program includes 23 partner clubs across the Hoosier State and into neighboring Illinois and serves more than 18,000 recreational-level players.

"Indy Eleven is proud to continue its relationship with WYSA in a community where both organizations are dedicated to making soccer more accessible for all," Greg Stremlaw, President & CEO of Indy Eleven said. "As the official training site of our USL Championship men's team and gameday home of our National Champion W League Team, we value the partnership we share with the Westfield community across all levels of soccer."

WYSA is the recreational arm of the Indiana Fire Academy, which will start competition as the newly created Indy Eleven Academy in the fall of 2024 following a May 6 announcement, and offers opportunities for players from age four through high school. To learn more about the Westfield Youth Soccer Association, click here.

"Westfield Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) is thrilled to continue our partnership with Indy Eleven in the 2024-25 season and beyond," said Executive Director Mark Webber. "Indy Eleven staff and players have been generous with their time and activities to support the entire Indiana soccer community and bring fun and excitement to our players and families. WYSA looks forward to continuing and growing the partnership, fun, and soccer education with the Eleven into the future."

The initiative helps provide clubs a financial investment from Indy Eleven to assist with club growth, tickets for every registered member to an Indy Eleven match, technical coaching expertise from Indy Eleven Technical Staff and Youth Development Program, access to educational resources for players, coaches and referees, player appearances, discounted tickets for family and friends, club camps partnered with Indy Eleven and more. Each registered recreational player will represent Indiana's Team by wearing variations of Indy Eleven jerseys at their respective clubs.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Indy Eleven players have attended training sessions, while WYSA players and their families have taken part in community events and Indy Eleven gameday experiences at Carroll Stadium.

If your recreational soccer program is interested in learning more and/or becoming a partner, click this link to fill out a brief form to provide more information on your club. In addition, you may contact Brad Hauter, Indy Eleven VP of Marketing & Club Growth, at bhauter@indyeleven.com with any questions regarding the partnership program.

