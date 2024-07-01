Feeling Lucky? Will You be the USL's Millionth Fan on Wednesday Night

July 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







During the Republic FC match on Wednesday night, USL Championship is expecting to hit a gigantic milestone as it kicks off its Summer of Soccer featuring nationally televised matchups and more. Before the match kicks off, the league expects the millionth guest to attend a USL Championship match to walk through the gates of Heart Health Park.

Republic FC and the league plan to celebrate the special guest and their group in style. Not only will the fan be a part of the season's history books, they'll receive a prize package from the USL Championship and Republic FC to mark the occasion.

After passing through the gates, one lucky fan will have their seats instantly upgraded for Wednesday's match. They'll be easy to spot with their custom 1,000,000th fan kit, and go home with a prize pack containing some exclusive items from Republic FC - including an authentic Danny Vitiello match dayjersey with #1 on the back. The USL Championship will send the lucky winner a gift pack including a Select match ball and other prizes.

There's only one way to win the prestigious honor - join us on Wednesday night at Heart Health Park. Tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

Wednesday marks the kickoff of USL's Summer of Soccer - a showcase of the best of the USL Championship and USL League One, featuring 15 national TV broadcasts in July and August. Republic FC will be featured in five of the broadcasts beginning with Wednesday's showdown against Las Vegas Lights FC. On July 21, Republic FC heads to Hayward to face off against regional rivals Oakland Roots in historic fashion as the game will be the league's second national, over-the-air telecast on the CBS Television Network.

Last year, USL Championship eclipsed 2 million fans in September, and is well on pace for more fans this year. Republic FC supported the league's record year with over 250,000 guests in attendance - including 20,000 fans at its 10th season celebration match. This year, Republic FC continue to be a vanguard club, averaging nearly 10,000 fans at home each match.

