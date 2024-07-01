FC Tulsa Release Patina Green Country Jersey, Inspired by Tulsa Art Deco

July 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa released its third 2024 Puma kit of the season on Monday, unveiling the club's Patina Green Country Jersey, playing off of Tulsa's nickname as "Green Country" and inspired by the unique patina green color and Art Deco of Downtown Tulsa.

Patina Green is one of FC Tulsa's main colors, along with Tulsa Gold and Bright White.

The club will debut the jersey in its upcoming away match on Thursday, July 4, while donning the piece in its next home match on Saturday, July 20. The Puma kit is available to purchase on shop.fctulsa.com.

FC Tulsa's latest kit captures the city's unique blend of historical elegance and cultural identity as the front of the jersey is coated with vertical patina green and white stripes, paying homage to the color's prominent tone and its high-elevation throughout the city, while the back is layered with patina green.

The back of the jersey also features the club's 2024 Patina Green Country logo, while the FC Tulsa and Puma logo grace the jersey's front left and right shoulder, respectively.

Patina green has been a staple in Downtown Tulsa for over a century, with the soft, natural color serving as a stunning mark of multiple historic city landmarks such as the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. The tone is also regarded as an iconic part of the Tulsa skyline, serving as renowned marks for the Mid-Continent Tower and the Philtower Building, two of the city's most recognizable skyscrapers.

The FC Tulsa Patina Green Country Jersey joins the Route 66 Kit, which pays homage to the legendary road and history, and the Redbud Kit, which gives a nod to Oklahoma's state tree - the Eastern Redbud - in building upon the club's Tulsa-driven design style.

FC Tulsa Patina Green Country jerseys are available for fans at shop.fctulsa.com. For tickets to the club's debut match in the kit on Saturday, July 20, tickets are available.

