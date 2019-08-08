Individual Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

In case you haven't heard, the Shorebirds clinched their first playoff appearance since 2005 when they won the South Atlantic League Northern Division for the 1st half. The 2019 Playoffs hosted at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium are presented by Perdue.

The potential home playoff dates are as follows...

Division Series (Best of 3)

Friday, September 6th at 7:05 pm

Saturday, September 7th at 7:05 pm (if necessary)

Championship Series (Best of 5)

Monday, September 9th at 7:05 pm (if Shorebirds advance past Division Series)

Tuesday, September 10th at 7:05 pm (if Shorebirds advance past Division Series)

Individual ticket prices for the 2019 playoffs, presented by Perdue, are as follows...

Field Box & Luxury Level: $16 each

Lower Reserved: $14 each

Upper Reserved: $12 each

Upper Reserved Child (4-12)/Senior (55+)/Military: $10 each, only available at the box office with valid ID

Tickets are now available for the September 6th playoff game. Follow the "Buy Playoff Tickets" link below to reserve yours now!

Tickets for September 7th will be made available if it becomes necessary upon the conclusion of the September 6th game. Tickets for the Championship Series will be made available if the Shorebirds' win the Division Series.

Playoff strips which include all possible home games are also available at this time. Playoff strips use an automated payment plan which only charges you for the games that occur. Follow the "Buy Playoff Strip" button below to purchase yours now!

Feel free to contact the Shorebirds' Ticket Services Team at 410-219-3112 with any questions. Thanks for your support and go Shorebirds!

