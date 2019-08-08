Fireflies Game Notes: August 6 vs. Greenville (Game 112)

August 8, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (20-25, 44-67) vs. Greenville Drive (17-27, 49-65)

RHP Colin Holderman (3-1, 3.49) vs. RHP Chris Machamer (4-7, 5.52)

Thurs., August 8, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 112

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies set a new season-high for consecutive wins on Tuesday in Hagerstown. A 5-3 victory in extra-innings gave Columbia its fourth straight win, as well as its first ever four-game sweep on the road. The Fireflies and Suns traded runs three times in regulation. Two Columbia runs in the top of the tenth and a scoreless bottom half from Allan Winans sealed the deal.

HEAT CHECK: Columbia's four-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak by a South Atlantic League team. The Fireflies look to add to the streak with the Greenville Drive coming into town on Thursday. The Drive are just 1-9 in their last 10 games, and have the lowest winning percentage among SAL teams in the second half (.386).

THE OTHER GUYS: The Fireflies have faced Greenville 11 times already in 2019, and have a 5-6 record and -7 run differential against the Drive in those contests. However, Columbia does have a 4-3 record against Greenville at Segra Park this year.

WEST COAST, BEST COAST: California native Allan Winans has had quite the second half on the mound for Columbia. The Firefly relief-man has gone 9-for-9 in save opportunities since the all-star break. In 16 second half appearances, Winans is 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA and a .130 BAA.

NICE SERIES-CHECK, THAT, ROAD TRIP: Mark Vientos enjoyed a hot road trip. The Mets prospect reached safely in all six games he played in and batted .400 (8-for-20) during the trip. He also collected four extra-base hits and drove in five runs.

RECORD BREAKER: Ronny Mauricio is now in sole possession of the Fireflies single-season hits record. The Mets prospect collected his 111th and 112th hits of the year on Tuesday in Hagerstown. The final of the two knocks allowed Mauricio to leapfrog J.C. Rodriguez for the most hits by a Firefly in a season.

HE WAS NUMBER ONE: MLB Pipeline has long been the leader in MiLB prospect rankings. It recently re-ranked the Mets' minor-league prospects and Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio is now the top-rated prospect in the Mets system. He's also the 84th-best prospect in all of MiLB.

WILL ANOTHER RECORD FALL?: Maybe two. Vientos has posted a team-best 11 homers and 56 RBI through 98 games. He is on pace to hit 14 home runs and drive in 70 RBI. The 14 homers would set a new club record, while the 70 RBI would tie the franchise mark.

