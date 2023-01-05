Indians Welcome Three New Hires to Front Office

INDIANAPOLIS - While the baseball offseason has featured numerous free-agent signings and trades, the Indianapolis Indians made an offseason splash in their front office by adding three new members to the full-time staff, two within the marketing department and another in the ticket sales department.

Additionally, five employees recently received promotions.

Eric Barnes joined the staff this week in a part-time role as game operations coordinator, just months removed from serving as the club's game production assistant during the 2022 season. He will graduate in May from Butler University with a degree in sports media and minor in journalism. At Butler, he is a multimedia reporter for The Butler Collegian and will begin full time with the Indians upon graduation.

Jake Martinez, who spent four years with the Indians as a mascot performer for home games and community appearances, joined the organization this week as mascot program coordinator. During the 2017-18 NFL season, he was one of two performers for the Cleveland Browns' mascot, Chomps. He graduated from the University of Toledo in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering technology and since February 2018, worked in a full-time capacity with SMC as a design engineer.

Justin Tolle joined the Indians in a full-time role as ticket sales & services coordinator in mid-December after spending the 2022 season as one of five ticket service representatives. He played four years of football at Taylor University, where he graduated in December 2021 with a degree in business management and minor in sports management. He was a clerk at UPS prior to joining the Indians last February.

Anna Kayser, who interned with the club as its baseball communications assistant during the 2019 season and was hired as baseball communications coordinator in January 2020, was promoted to communications manager. Kylie Kinder, who also interned with the team in 2014 as a ticket services representative before ascending to roles as partnership activation coordinator and partnership activation manager, was elevated to director of community and partnership activation. Mary Mueller, previously the team's marketing coordinator, assumed duties as community outreach coordinator, and Chandler McKinney, hired as a partnership activation coordinator in February 2022, transitioned to becoming a corporate sales account executive. Lastly, Heidi Hoepner, brought aboard as marketing project manager in August 2021, was promoted to senior marketing manager.

Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale for the upcoming 2023 season, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

