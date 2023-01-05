Jumbo Shrimp 2023 Family Movie Night Calendar Begins with "Soul" on February 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Jax Melanin Market and as part of the club's Black History Month programming, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's first Family Movie Night of 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will show a screening of "Soul" at 6 p.m. on the high-definition video board, with admission costing just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting and Kid Zone inflatables. The ballpark's concession stands and the VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is just $1 per person at the home plate gate. Free parking is available in Lot P.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

The Jax Melanin Market, founded in 2018, is partnering with the Jumbo Shrimp for all of the club's Black History Month programming. The Jax Melanin Market creates a platform that highlights minority-owned businesses' products and services and provides a setting for fellowship with customers and the community.

