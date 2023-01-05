Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Nick Maton, and Dalton Guthrie to Attend Phillies Caravan

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, outfielder Brandon Marsh, infielder/outfielder Nick Maton, and infielder/outfielder Dalton Guthrie are scheduled to attend the Phillies Winter Caravan on Thursday, January 19 at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem at 6:30 p.m.

Bohm will be entering his fourth season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Last season he played in 152 games, hitting .280 with 24 doubles, three triples, and 13 home runs with 72 RBI, two stolen bases, 31 walks, and 79 runs scored. The Omaha, Nebraska native recorded 13 total hits in the postseason this past season with five doubles and one home run. Bohm appeared in 15 games with Lehigh Valley during the 2021 season, hitting .271 with five doubles and one home run with six RBI, three stolen bases, seven walks, and eight runs scored.

Marsh was acquired by Philadelphia in a trade with Los Angeles (AL) on August 2. The centerfielder made an immediate impact as he hit .288 in 41 games played with nine doubles, two triples, and three home runs. He recorded 15 RBI with two stolen bases, six walks, and 15 runs scored. In the postseason, Marsh played in 16 games and recorded seven hits - two singles, three doubles, and two home runs with five RBI and one stolen base. Marsh appeared in two games for Lehigh Valley this past season on Major League Rehab.

Maton is no stranger to the Lehigh Valley, having played two seasons with the IronPigs (2021 and 2022). Through 121 games played with the IronPigs, Maton hit .230 with 21 doubles, three triples, and 10 home runs with 62 RBI, six stolen bases, 72 walks, and 62 runs scored. This past season with the Phillies, Maton hit .250 in 34 games with two doubles, one triple, and five home runs with 17 RBI, 10 walks, and 13 runs scored.

Guthrie turned in his best season in the minor leagues this past season with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In 92 games, Guthrie hit .302 with 27 doubles, one triple, and ten home runs with 52 RBI, 21 stolen bases, 24 walks, and 64 runs scored. The infielder/outfielder was rewarded for his efforts by earning his first promotion to the major leagues with Philadelphia, appearing in 14 games this season. He hit .333 with one home run and five RBI, including one stolen base, six walks, and three runs scored.

Tickets are now available online at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit IronPigs Charities, which supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Individual tickets are available for $100, and a pair of tickets are $180. Sponsorship opportunities, featuring tickets, a program ad, digital signage, and an autographed bat, are available starting at $500. Higher level sponsorships grant guests access to a special VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. - one hour before the event begins. Learn more at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com. For other questions, please contact Matt Sommers, Manager, IronPigs Charities at msommers@ironpigsbaseball.com.

