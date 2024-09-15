Indians Walk-off C's for Northwest League Title

September 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







A memorable season for the Spokane Indians ending in fitting fashion on Saturday night at Patterson Baseball Complex-with one of the most talented teams in recent history lifting a Northwest League Championship trophy high aloft. After the two teams decided nine innings wasn't enough, Kyle Karros was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians stunned the Canadians, 3-2, for their first NWL title since 2008.

TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Prosecky stepped up and delivered in the biggest start of his career. The southpaw out of Louisville allowed just one earned run over five frames while striking out five against just two walks.

Welinton Herrera took over for Prosecky in the sixth and struck out four over two scoreless innings of relief. Carlos Torres tossed a scoreless eighth inning while Sam Weatherly allowed just one unearned run in the game's final two frames to pick up the win.

Charlie Condon finished 2-for-3 with an RBI with Cole Carrigg and Karros chipping in the other RBIs for Spokane.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.