Indians to Hold Indianapolis Indians Charities Bowling Event at Woodland Bowling Center on Saturday, November 12

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the organization's nonprofit Indianapolis Indians Charities will hold a commemorative charity bowling event at Woodland Bowling Center from 12-4 PM on Saturday, Nov. 12. The inaugural IIC Bowling Event is in remembrance of longtime Indians front office employee Brad Morris, who was an avid bowler and owned six perfect 300 scores in his bowling career.

The IIC Bowling Event features 70 available bowling lanes and sponsorship opportunities. Individuals or groups interested in bowling may sign up here, and businesses interested in title, contest or signature bar sponsorships may learn more. All proceeds from the event benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

"Brad was a beloved member of our organization for 27 years, and he made Indianapolis his home while never forgetting his Pennsylvania roots," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president & general manager. "We look forward to welcoming friends and family of Brad to honor and celebrate his life at one of his favorite locations away from the ballpark, the local bowling alley."

The IIC Bowling Event also includes a raffle giveaway and silent auction. The event is open to bowlers of all ages and levels of experience, from rookies to seasoned bowlers like Brad himself.

For more information, contact Indians community outreach coordinator Rylee Horn at RHorn@IndyIndians.com or (317) 269-3542, extension 278.

