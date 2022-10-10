Red Wings Jake Alu Wins International League Player of the Month Honors

ROCHESTER, NY - Minor League Baseball has announced Rochester Red Wings infielder Jake Alu has won the International League Player of the Month honors for September after the lefty bat led the league in RBI (25), total bases (67), slugging percentage (.761) and OPS (1.203). He ranked second in average (.409), hits (36), and home runs (7) and was fourth in doubles (8) and runs (21).

Alu recorded 13 multi-hit games on his way to collecting 36 hits during September and hit safely in his last 14 games of the year, going 27-for-56 over that span (since 9/11).

The 25-year old finished the season hitting .323 (70-for-217) with 11 home runs, 15 doubles, 45 RBI, an OBP of .372, and SLG of .553 in 59 games at the Triple-A level.

Alu was selected by Washington in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Boston College and was promoted to Rochester on July 12th from Double-A Harrisburg.

