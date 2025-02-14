Indians to Hold Game Day Employee Open Interviews on February 22

February 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the organization is hiring and will hold open interviews for game day employee positions from 10 AM-2 PM on Saturday, Feb. 22 on the Elements Financial Suite Level at Victory Field. Applications for bat boy/clubhouse workers, field operations crew, guest relations ambassadors, kid zone game operators, merchandise associates, Rowdie Crew, ticket sellers, ticket takers and ushers may be submitted at https://www.milb.com/indianapolis/ballpark/employment.

"We pride ourselves on creating lifelong memories for fans through the gameday experience at Victory Field," said Matt Guay, Indianapolis Indians vice president and general manager. "The exceptional customer service our gameday employees provide each summer is at the heart of that success."

Free parking for open interviews is available in the Victory Field parking lot. Enter the ballpark through the administrative entrance and be prepared to complete an application and in-person interview. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The Indians play 75 games at the Vic starting in April and carrying into mid-September. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 1, against the Iowa Cubs. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 3, at 10 AM. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.