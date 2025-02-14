Iowa Cubs Release 2025 Promotion Schedule

February 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs today unveiled the 2025 season promotional schedule, which includes 13 Friday night fireworks, specialty nights, decade nights and more. Single-game tickets are officially on sale at IowaCubs.com/tickets with the home opener set for Friday, March 28 vs. Omaha.

Iowa's opening weekend features Friday night fireworks, an all-you-can-eat package and fans will get the chance to meet the team following Sunday afternoon's game.

There will be two bobblehead giveaways this season with the first featuring Owen Caissie on May 31 and Moises Ballesteros on July 19 for the first 1,000 fans through the door.

Dollar Dogs (Berkwood Farms) will also return for five dates - May 13, June 10, July 1, July 29 and Aug. 19 - while our furry friends will take over Principal Park for Dog Days (ARL, Tito's, Paws & Pints, Flooring America, Walter Roofing, Star 102.5) on May 13, June 10 and July 29.

For the sixth consecutive year, fans can look forward to the I-Cubs wearing their Demonios de Des Moines (Principal, Prairie Meadows, Atlantic Bottling Company) jerseys in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Iowa will become the Demonios de Des Moines for three dates in 2025 - May 4, June 29 and Sept. 20.

The I-Cubs will have four specialty jerseys this season that will be worn and auctioned off. Margaritaville Night on June 14, Star Wars Night on July 18, Peanuts Day on Aug. 24 and Harry Potter Day on Sept. 7.

Other specialty jerseys you will see the I-Cubs don this year will be Jackie Robinson jerseys on April 15 and retro Iowa Oaks jerseys on May 1, June 12, July 31, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18.

Other promotions will be Mental Health Awareness Night on May 3 (Clive Behavioral Health and Des Moines University Behavioral Health), STEM Day on May 4, Outdoors Day on May 30, ASL Night on June 26 (Iowa Baseball Camp for the Deaf), Pickle Night on June 28, Sensory Friendly Day on June 29 (ChildServe and Autism Society of Iowa) and Hockey Night on Sept. 5. Additionally, the I-Cubs will host their 17th Citizenship Ceremony on July 3 with Independence Day fireworks following the game.

Decades Night's will be coming to Principal Park with 70's Day on April 19, 80's Night on May 29, 90's night on Aug. 15 and 2000's night on Aug. 22.

- Tuesday: "Twos-days" ticket offer, in which you get two reserved tickets, two pizza slices and two beers or soft drinks.

- Wednesday: "Windy City Bundle" ticket offer that includes a reserved grandstand ticket, a Chicago Dog and an Over the Ivy beer or soda.

- Thursday: Mug Club (Big Grove Brewery)

- Friday: Friday Night Fireworks (Mediacom)

- Saturday: Pre-Game Catch on the Field

- Sunday: Kids Run the Bases (Blank Children's Hospital)

Season Tickets and Flex Packs are available now, as well as Group Packages for groups of 25 or more and Cubbie's Kids Club for children 13 years and younger.

