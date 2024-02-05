Indians to Hold Game Day Employee Open Interviews for 2024 Season

February 5, 2024 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Want to work in baseball? The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the organization is hiring and will hold open interviews for game day employee positions from 9 AM-12 PM on Saturday, Feb. 10, and again from 4-6 PM on Thursday, Feb. 22, in the Third Base Suite Lounge at Victory Field. Applications may be submitted here.

Seasonal positions open for hire include bat boy/clubhouse workers, field operations crew, guest relations ambassadors, kid zone game operators, merchandise associates, porters, Rowdie Crew, ticket sellers, ticket takers and ushers.

"Every employee plays an important role in creating positive experiences for all fans who walk through the gates at Victory Field," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We look forward to delivering another season of countless memories and will do so through the exceptional customer service our staff provides."

Free parking is available on both Feb. 10 and Feb. 22 in the Victory Field parking lot. Enter the ballpark through the administrative entrance and be prepared to complete an application and in-person interview. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The Indians play 75 games at the Vic starting in April and carrying into mid-September. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 2, against the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 AM. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.