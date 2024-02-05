Iowa Cubs Announce 2024 Field Staff

February 5, 2024 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Marty Pevey will return for his 12th season as manager of the Iowa Cubs, the Chicago Cubs announced today. Pevey is the longest-tenured manager in franchise history, while his 680 victories are also a franchise record.

Entering his 16th season in the organization, he has over 30 years of professional experience, beginning with 13 seasons as a player. All told, Pevey owns a 1,324-1,354 minor league managerial record. His 1,324 victories are eighth-most among active minor league skippers through 2023. He led Iowa to an 82-65 record last season, good for the third best overall record in the International League West Division.

Pevey began his coaching career in the Blue Jays organization (1996-2008) and was Toronto's bullpen coach in 1999, the team's first base coach from 2006-07, and the club's third base coach in 2008. His Cubs career began in 2009 as the manager of Single-A Peoria. Pevey's career accolades include 1998 Atlantic League Manager of the Year honors and 2009 Midwest League Co-Manager of the Year respects.

Joining Pevey's staff for 2024 will be pitching coach Tony Cougoule, hitting coach Rick Strickland, bench coach Eric Patterson, development coach (pitching) Andrew Betcher, assistant hitting coach Ben Martin, athletic trainers Ed Halbur and Logan Severson and strength and conditioning coach Nathan Garza.

Cougoule will join Iowa's staff for the first time in his fifth season with the Cubs' organization. He began his time with the Cubs as the pitching coach for Arizona Rookie League Mesa in 2020 before two seasons as South Bend's pitching coach. Last year, he served as a pitching coordinator for the organization. Prior to joining the Cubs, Cougoule was the pitching coach at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA, from 2010-2019, a coach at Southeastern Community College from 2008-09 and Azusa Pacific University from 2006-07. He played collegiate baseball at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, IA, earning team MVP and all-conference honors in 2003. Cougoule completed his master's degree in physical education from Azusa Pacific University in 2007.

Strickland also joins Iowa's staff for the first time in his third year with the Cubs' organization. Prior to joining the Cubs in 2022, the Chicago, IL, native was a Hitting Consultant for TrainRight Academy for 18 years. He was also a part-time scout for the New York Mets, an Associate Scout for the Tampa Bay Rays (2007-12), and a Hitting Consultant for the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-18) and Texas Rangers (2019). Strickland was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 34th round of the 1989 draft and played four minor league seasons, reaching as high as the Double-A level.

Patterson will return for his second season as Iowa's bench coach and fifth in the Cubs' organization. A former eighth round selection of the Chicago Cubs in 2004, Patterson played in parts of five seasons in the big leagues. He played for Iowa from 2006-08 on his way to making his Major League debut with Chicago.

Halbur enters his 22nd season with the Cubs' organization and seventh with Iowa. The Iowa resident was with Iowa from 2003-04 and began his second stint with the club in 2018. Halbur acted as an assistant athletic trainer for Chicago from 2005-17. In 2008, Halbur and the Cubs' Director of Athletic Training Mark O'Neal were awarded the Major League Athletic Training Staff of the Year at the annual Winter Meetings. Prior to joining the Cubs, Halbur worked in the Tigers' organization from 1999-2002.

Severson joins Iowa's staff for the third consecutive season in his ninth season as a trainer in the Cubs' organization. Severson began his professional career as an intern with Iowa in 2012 and was a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Western Illinois University from 2013-15. He spent 2016 with Single-A Eugene, 2017 with Single-A South Bend and his next three years with Myrtle Beach. In 2021, Severson was the athletic trainer for Double-A Tennessee. He earned his degree in athletic training from Illinois State University and his masters in Sports Management from Western Illinois University.

Returning for his second season with Iowa and in the Cubs' organization, Garza will be the I-Cubs' strength and conditioning coach for the 2024 season. Prior to joining the Cubs, Garza was the strength coach for Maryland's baseball program.

Iowa opens the 2024 campaign on March 29 with a three-game road trip at Omaha before the home opener at Principal Park on April 2 against the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information, visit www.iowacubs.com or call 515-243-6111.

