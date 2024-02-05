Redbirds Announce Eight Fireworks Shows at AutoZone Park
February 5, 2024 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds will host eight postgame fireworks shows at AutoZone Park during the 2024 season, giving fans numerous opportunities to see what is consistently lauded as some of the best fireworks displays in the Mid-South.
As in years past, the Redbirds will host postgame fireworks after all summer Saturday games, starting on May 18 and running through Aug. 24. In addition, fans can celebrate America's independence with a special show on Wednesday, July 3.
Fans wanting to see the most postgame fireworks can reserve the same great seat with a Redbirds Season Membership. Memberships start at 20-game packages and can be purchased at memphisredbirds.com/memberships
2024 Postgame Fireworks Dates
Saturday, May 18
Saturday, June 1
Saturday, June 22
Wednesday, July 3 (Independence Day Celebration)
Saturday, July 13
Saturday, July 20
Saturday, Aug. 10
Saturday, Aug. 24
For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2024 season, which begins on March 29 against the Charlotte Knights at AutoZone Park, visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available in the coming weeks and months.
