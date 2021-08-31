Indians Return for Final Homestand of the Regular Season

SPOKANE, Wash. - All good things must come to an end, as the 2021 regular season is winding down for the Spokane Indians. The Indians return home to Avista Stadium for their final homestand on Tuesday, August 31st with six games against the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate).

Spokane is in the midst of a playoff push and currently sits 1.5 games back of 2nd place Eugene and 2.0 games back of 1st place Everett. At the end of the regular season the top two teams in the High-A West will advance to the playoffs. Help cheer on your hometown team to a postseason berth! Please see below for updated mask guidelines, Know Before You Go information, and the great promotional lineup for the final homestand of the season.

The homestand preview is presented by Spokane International Airport.

Get Your Tickets Now Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand. For tickets, simply click on any of the pictures below!

Enjoy a game with your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to local animal shelters. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets to the special pets only section. As you enter the gates, make sure to pick up your 2021 player poster! Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

Join us as we celebrate our new affiliation with the Colorado Rockies by "purpling" out the park. In addition, one lucky fan will go home with the ultimate Rockies Vacation Package for Four - an all-expenses paid trip to see the Rockies play at Coors Field in Denver! Fans can enter at the ballpark for a chance to win.

Celebrate going back to school with the Spokane Indians! Bring a backpack or school supplies to support the Spokane Indians School Supply Drive with supplies being donated to the Salish School of Spokane. Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 for Family Feast Night! Plus, Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County.

Help us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. Active-duty airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base will unveil a giant US flag during pre-game ceremonies and we'll have a special flyover of a KC-135 Stratotanker.

A decision about postgame fireworks will be made by Wednesday, September 1st.

Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2021 regular season!

Book Your Group Night Today

Are you interested in group options with the Spokane Indians? You can reach an Indians group sales representative at groups@spokaneindians.com or (509) 343-6886.

Avista Stadium Bag Policy

The following bags are not allowed at Avista Stadium:

Purses

Backpacks

Drawstring Bags

Fanny Packs

Grocery Store Bags

Tote Bags

The following bags are allowed at Avista Stadium:

Clear bags that do not exceed 12" long by 12" high by 6" wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziplock or similar)

Small wallets/clutches that do not exceed 5" x 8" x 2".

Manufactured diaper bags

Diaper bags

For more information on what to know before you visit Avista Stadium, CLICK HERE.

Mask Policy at Avista Stadium

The Spokane Indians will follow CDC and Washington State Department of Health Guidelines by requiring all fans ages 5 and up to wear a mask to attend games at Avista Stadium unless fully vaccinated. Additionally, masks are required in indoor settings (Indians Front Office, Team Store, Restrooms). Also, according to Washington State Department of Health - masks in crowded outdoor settings are strongly recommended for all people regardless of vaccination status.

Become an STCU Gold Glove Member

Contact the Spokane Indians ticket team at (509) 343-6886 for more information.

