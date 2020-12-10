Indians Invited to Become Colorado Rockies' High A Affiliate

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are excited to announce the organization has been invited by the Colorado Rockies to become a High A long season affiliate through Major League Baseball's newly formed Player Development System. Once finalized, this system will commence for the 2021 season and continue through a minimum of the 2030 season.

"We are thrilled to have received an invitation to partner with the Colorado Rockies organization," said Otto Klein, Senior Vice President of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club. "Our goal is to continue to provide affordable family entertainment to the Inland Northwest. We're looking forward to what the next chapter of Spokane Indians Baseball holds for our community, fans, and organization."

This potential Rockies partnership would mark the first time Spokane has been affiliated with Colorado, and the ninth different MLB affiliation in team history.

"The Colorado Rockies proudly invited the Spokane Indians to join with us in the development of our future Major League players," said Zach Wilson, Colorado Rockies Assistant General Manager, Player Development. "We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to bringing exciting baseball to Spokane and positively impacting the community."

For the previous 18 seasons, the Indians have been the Short-Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Indians Affiliation History Since 1958

2003-2020 Texas Rangers

1995-2002 Kansas City Royals

1983-1994 San Diego Padres

1982 California Angels

1979-1981 Seattle Mariners

1976-1978 Milwaukee Brewers

1973-1975 Texas Rangers

1958-1972 Los Angeles Dodgers

The High A level is two levels above the Short-Season A baseball the Indians have played since 1983. Prior to playing short season baseball, Spokane played Triple-A baseball for parts of three decades, starting in 1958.

Under this new Player Development System, High A teams are expected to play 132 games. It's a significant increase from the 76 games played in Short-Season A, providing Inland Northwest baseball fans even more opportunities to enjoy a game at Avista Stadium.

With all of professional baseball navigating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many specifics about the 2021 season are still being finalized.

