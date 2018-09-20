Indians Fans Set New Single-Season Attendance Record
September 20, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians Baseball Club is excited to announce that fans have broken the single-season team attendance record for the second-straight year. The Indians welcomed 198,423 fans to Avista Stadium over 38 home games in 2018, breaking the overall attendance record of 196,653 fans set in 2017.
"We had a fantastic season and can't thank our fans and community enough," said Spokane Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "We're proud to offer a family-friendly environment and look forward to another great season in 2019."
The Indians have been a model of consistency for over two decades. Attendance at Avista Stadium has ranked in the top two in the NWL for 22 consecutive seasons. Spokane's attendance is third in all of Short Season Class A Baseball for the 2018 season. That's just behind the Vancouver Canadians (239,086) and the Brooklyn Cyclones (202,495).
2018 Top Five Attendance for All of Short-Season Class A
Vancouver Canadians (Vancouver, BC) - 239,086
Brooklyn Cyclones (Brooklyn, NY) - 202,495
Spokane Indians (Spokane, WA) - 198,423
Hudson Valley Renegades (Wappingers Falls, NY) - 148,156
Tri-City Valleycats (Troy, NY) - 140, 036
Avista Stadium saw 11 total sellouts in 2018, while hosting over 7,000 fans on five occassions and over 6,000 fans for eight additional games. A season-high 7,057 fans showed up on June 15th for Opening Night Fireworks Night, one of 10 Fireworks Nights during the 2018 season.
The Spokane Indians look forward to welcoming fans out for the 61st season at Avista Stadium in June 2019.
About the Spokane Indians
The Spokane Indians are the Short Season Class "A" affiliate for the Texas Rangers. Avista Stadium is home to the $5 Bench Seat courtesy of Multicare. CLICK HERE to reserve your seats today. Parking at all Spokane Indians games is FREE. The Spokane Indians Team Store is open M-F 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and 10:00 AM on all game days.
Fans flock to Avista Stadium, home of the Spokane Indians
