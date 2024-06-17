Indians Clinch Northwest League First-Half Title

June 17, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The only thing that could slow Spokane's pursuit of a Northwest League first-half title was-you guessed it-more rain in Vancouver. After showers delayed the start of Sunday's game for over 90 minutes, the Indians (36-24) emerged triumphant in 10 innings, 5-4, to clinch a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

The Canadians jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the first against a rehabbing Ryan Rolison (3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) but Spokane knotted things two innings later on a throwing error and an RBI single from Jake Snider. Right-hander Connor Staine took over in relief in the fourth and was brilliant for the Indians, allowing just one run over five innings with five strikeouts against just one walk.

The teams traded runs over the next few frames - a run-scoring single from Jose Cordova for Spokane and a Dylan Rock solo shot for Vancouver - sending the game to extras with the scored tied at four. One inning was all it would take for a determined Spokane squad. Juan Guerrero drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the tenth with a sacrifice fly and Carson Skipper slammed the door on the C's in the bottom of the frame to put the finishing touches on Spokane's first-half title.

The Indians have four games remaining the season's first-half - including a doubleheader on Wednesday - before kicking off the second half starting on Friday, June 21st. Tickets for this week's homestand against the Eugene Emeralds are available now. Further information about the Northwest League playoffs and postseason ticketing will be available at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.