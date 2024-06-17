Homestand Preview: June 18-23 vs. Eugene
June 17, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Tuesday, June 18th - Baseball Hat Giveaway Night
presented by Pepsi & The Inlander
The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Cap courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander! And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!
First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.
Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19th - King Carl Doubleheader
presented by Sierra Nevada & The Black Lens
SPECIAL START TIME: 4:05 PM
In celebration of Juneteenth and in conjunction with the Spokane Indians King Carl Campaign, players will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Sandy Williams Fund.
Tickets for June 19th will be good for both seven-inning games. The second game of the doubleheader (a make-up for the game rained out on May 5th) will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
First Pitch - 4:05 p.m.
Gates Open - 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 20th - Dollars in Your Dog Night
presented by KREM 2 & Rock 94 1/2
Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes. $2,000 will be up for grabs! And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!
First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.
Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 21st - Educator Appreciation & Fireworks Night
presented by STCU, 105.7 Now FM, and Nspire Magazine
Join STCU and the Spokane Indians as we celebrate all the amazing school teachers, administrators, and employees in the Spokane area. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show.
First Pitch - 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 22nd - Star Wars & Fireworks Night
presented by NWOS
Avista Stadium transforms into a galaxy far, far away. The night will include Star Wars trivia, character appearances, and a special Star Wars jersey auction benefiting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. We will have a spectacular fireworks show presented by NWOS immediately following the game.
First Pitch - 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 23rd - Native Culture Day Game
presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians
Join us to celebrate our historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians as we welcome all tribes in the region and highlight Native Culture in the Inland Northwest. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!
First Pitch - 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.
