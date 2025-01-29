Indians Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

The defending Northwest League champion Spokane Indians announced today their full promotional schedule for the 2025 season at Avista Stadium, which kicks off against the Seattle Mariners affiliate (Everett AquaSox) on Friday, April 4th with Opening Night Fireworks.

The 66-game home slate is packed with fan favorites like:

(20) Firework Nights

(6) Storybook Princess Nights

(5) Family Feast Nights

(5) SCRAPS Bark in the Park Nights

Other returning favorites include:

Star Wars Night

$10K Grand Slam Giveaway Night

Baseball Hat Giveaway Night

(2) Jurassic Ballpark Nights

New promotional nights for 2025 are highlighted by:

Bluey at the Ballpark & Fireworks Night

Harry Potter & Fireworks Night

In My Baseball Era Day Game

Single-game tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 25th, but you can lock in seats to your favorite promotional nights and save big now with one of our customizable ticket packages.

Mini-Season Tickets start at just $143/seat and offer up to 40% savings off day-of-game pricing plus all the great perks that come with being an STCU Gold Glove Member.

