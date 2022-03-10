Indians Announce 2022 Broadcast Schedule with Circle City Broadcasting
March 10, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced their 2022 broadcast schedule with Circle City Broadcasting, with a total of 35 telecasts scheduled on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. The first telecast is set for Tuesday, April 5 on MyINDY-TV 23 as the Indians host the Omaha Storm Chasers in the club's season opener.
"The Indianapolis Indians are eager to showcase Indians baseball and Victory Field to Central Indiana households on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 this season," said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager. "Circle City Broadcasting serves more than one million households. With 35 telecasts, we are able to bring the excitement of Indians baseball directly into the homes of our great fans on a regular basis."
"Circle City Broadcasting is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and provide our viewers a front row seat to Triple-A baseball," said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. "This further expands our sports lineup on MyINDY-TV 23 and WISH-TV, solidifying our commitment as Indiana's local sports station."
Howard Kellman, who has broadcast nearly 6,500 Indians games and six postseason championships, is set to enter his 46th season as Voice of the Indians. He will be joined in the booth by Andrew Kappes, Jack McMullen and Cheyne Reiter throughout the season. Kappes has been part of the club's broadcast team since the 2015 campaign while Reiter filled in on broadcasts during the 2018 and 2021 seasons.
McMullen will be new to Indians broadcasts after spending the 2021 season broadcasting High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps games and also contributing to Ball State University women's basketball and football broadcasts.
Every homestand will feature at least two telecasts on WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23, with six games apiece against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds Triple-A affiliate) and Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians Triple-A affiliate) televised on the Circle City Broadcasting stations. Telecast coverage begins five minutes before first pitch. The full breakdown for Indians games airing on WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 is below:
Indians Broadcast Schedule on WISH-TV (11 games)
Sunday, April 10 vs. Omaha
Sunday, April 24 vs. Columbus
Sunday, May 8 vs. Louisville
Sunday, May 22 vs. Toledo
Sunday, June 12 vs. Columbus
Sunday, June 26 vs. Memphis
Sunday, July 10 vs. Iowa
Sunday, July 24 vs. St. Paul
Sunday, Aug. 7 vs. Louisville
Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. Iowa
Sunday, Aug. 28 vs. Rochester
Indians Broadcast Schedule on MyINDY-TV 23 (24 games)
Tuesday, April 5 vs. Omaha
Friday, April 8-Saturday, April 9 vs. Omaha
Wednesday, April 20 vs. Columbus
Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23 vs. Columbus
Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7 vs. Louisville
Friday, May 20 vs. Toledo
Friday, June 10 vs. Columbus
Thursday, June 23-Saturday, June 25 vs. Memphis
Thursday, July 7-Friday, July 8 vs. Iowa
Friday, July 22 vs. St. Paul
Thursday, Aug. 4-Friday, Aug. 5 vs. Louisville
Thursday, Aug. 18 vs. Iowa
Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Iowa
Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Rochester
Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Toledo
Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. Toledo
Lawn ($12), Reserved ($15), Box ($18), Yuengling Landing ($30) and Elements Financial Club ($85) single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.
For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.
