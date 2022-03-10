Indians Announce 2022 Broadcast Schedule with Circle City Broadcasting

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced their 2022 broadcast schedule with Circle City Broadcasting, with a total of 35 telecasts scheduled on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. The first telecast is set for Tuesday, April 5 on MyINDY-TV 23 as the Indians host the Omaha Storm Chasers in the club's season opener.

"The Indianapolis Indians are eager to showcase Indians baseball and Victory Field to Central Indiana households on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 this season," said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager. "Circle City Broadcasting serves more than one million households. With 35 telecasts, we are able to bring the excitement of Indians baseball directly into the homes of our great fans on a regular basis."

"Circle City Broadcasting is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and provide our viewers a front row seat to Triple-A baseball," said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. "This further expands our sports lineup on MyINDY-TV 23 and WISH-TV, solidifying our commitment as Indiana's local sports station."

Howard Kellman, who has broadcast nearly 6,500 Indians games and six postseason championships, is set to enter his 46th season as Voice of the Indians. He will be joined in the booth by Andrew Kappes, Jack McMullen and Cheyne Reiter throughout the season. Kappes has been part of the club's broadcast team since the 2015 campaign while Reiter filled in on broadcasts during the 2018 and 2021 seasons.

McMullen will be new to Indians broadcasts after spending the 2021 season broadcasting High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps games and also contributing to Ball State University women's basketball and football broadcasts.

Every homestand will feature at least two telecasts on WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23, with six games apiece against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds Triple-A affiliate) and Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians Triple-A affiliate) televised on the Circle City Broadcasting stations. Telecast coverage begins five minutes before first pitch. The full breakdown for Indians games airing on WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 is below:

Indians Broadcast Schedule on WISH-TV (11 games)

Sunday, April 10 vs. Omaha

Sunday, April 24 vs. Columbus

Sunday, May 8 vs. Louisville

Sunday, May 22 vs. Toledo

Sunday, June 12 vs. Columbus

Sunday, June 26 vs. Memphis

Sunday, July 10 vs. Iowa

Sunday, July 24 vs. St. Paul

Sunday, Aug. 7 vs. Louisville

Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. Iowa

Sunday, Aug. 28 vs. Rochester

Indians Broadcast Schedule on MyINDY-TV 23 (24 games)

Tuesday, April 5 vs. Omaha

Friday, April 8-Saturday, April 9 vs. Omaha

Wednesday, April 20 vs. Columbus

Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23 vs. Columbus

Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7 vs. Louisville

Friday, May 20 vs. Toledo

Friday, June 10 vs. Columbus

Thursday, June 23-Saturday, June 25 vs. Memphis

Thursday, July 7-Friday, July 8 vs. Iowa

Friday, July 22 vs. St. Paul

Thursday, Aug. 4-Friday, Aug. 5 vs. Louisville

Thursday, Aug. 18 vs. Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Iowa

Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Rochester

Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Toledo

Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18 vs. Toledo

Lawn ($12), Reserved ($15), Box ($18), Yuengling Landing ($30) and Elements Financial Club ($85) single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

