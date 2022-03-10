Bisons Postpone Saturday's Family Day Open House

March 10, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Due to the impending forecast and with a significant portion of the event set for outside, the Bisons today announced that Saturday's 'Family Day Open House' at Sahlen Field has been postponed.

Additionally, the Sahlen Field Box Office will remain closed this weekend and will open on Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m. Because of this, the Bisons' Online Pre-Sale of Single-Game Tickets with NO SERVICE FEES has been extended through Sunday, March 13. Fans can log onto Bisons.com and purchase single-game tickets for any game this season without paying any service fees on their order.

Bisons Opening Day at Sahlen Field is just 26 days away, Tuesday, April 5 against the Iowa Cubs. All Season Ticket, Ticket Packages and group outings are also on sale now at Bisons.com.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit bisons.com.

