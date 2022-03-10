Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Two More Ballpark Job Fairs March 12 & 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are building their team for another season of Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will hold two more job fairs for 2022 game day positions from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 12 and 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 at the ballpark.

Interested applicants need only attend one of the job fairs, and will be asked to complete an employee application form. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

Parking for the job fairs will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 75 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball home games, additional stadium events and training. The ideal candidate is outgoing, enjoys being part of a team atmosphere and is ready to have FUN while providing top-notch customer service.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for the following positions:

GAME DAY TICKET SELLER/TICKET TAKER: One of the first points of guest interaction, the game day ticket seller/ticket taker will staff a ticket window at the box office approximately one hour before the gates open for that night's game and work until the majority of the crowd has been served, approximately an hour after the game begins. 121 Financial Ballpark utilizes the Glitnir ticketing system, and the game day ticket seller will work in an efficient manner to meet fans' needs for ticket purchases, exchanges and upgrades at the ticket window. Ticket takers will be responsible for greeting guests at the gate and scanning them into the ballpark.

KIDS ZONE ATTENDANT: The kids zone attendant will staff one of the multiple children's attractions at 121 Financial Ballpark. From the speed pitch to the giant inflatables and carnival-style games, the attendant is responsible for overseeing the safety of those in the area, as well as ensuring everyone is having FUN. Arrival time would be approximately one hour before gates open and end time would be dependent on crowd size.

BIRTHDAY PARTY HOST: The birthday party host will assist in all day-of executions of our birthday party packages at the ballpark. From working with our full-time staff members, to helping prepare the birthday area prior to guest arrival, to greeting and hosting the guests at the ballpark, to cleaning up once the party concludes, the ideal candidate will have an outgoing and upbeat personality with attention to detail and a priority on having FUN at the ballpark a must. The host will also have the opportunity to work as a Kids Zone Attendant.

MERCHANDISE STORE EMPLOYEE: From stocking and organizing the store prior to the gates opening on game day to assisting customers with their merchandise purchases, the merchandise store employee will provide top-notch customer service while maintaining organization and attention to detail. Additionally, the merchandise employee may also be operating satellite merchandise kiosks, as well as hawking smaller items in the stands. Arrival time would be approximately a half-hour before gates open, and end time would be dependent on crowd size but could be following the game on busier nights. Retail experience is a plus.

50/50 TICKET SELLER: Ticket sellers sell tickets to fans for the nightly 50/50 charitable raffle at Jumbo Shrimp home games. Sellers should comfortably handle large cash transactions and credit card machines, as well as the sale and distribution of 50/50 raffle tickets throughout their work shift. They work to engage fans and staff to spread awareness of the 50/50 raffle program. They solve problems quickly and efficiently and answer questions fans may have about the 50/50 raffle program. Ticket sellers are responsible for meeting and/or exceeding designated sales goals per game. Preferred candidates will be available to work a majority of the 70 home games, arriving 1.5 hours prior to game time.

FAN EXPERIENCE REPRESENTATIVES: The Jumbo Shrimp's most visible and helpful game day employee, the ideal Fan Experience Representative candidate is outgoing, knowledgeable about the ballpark and its rules and regulations, and enjoys interacting with people and having FUN. The Fan Experience Representatives will be located throughout the ballpark, including entry areas of the stadium. Fan Experience Representatives will also serve as friendly faces in many tasks including assisting fans to their seats, answering any questions guests may have, inspection of bags brought into the ballpark by guests and other tasks as needed. These staff members will also direct entry and exit of guests through areas within the ballpark. Arrival time would be approximately a half-hour before gates open for wiping down and preparing their seating section and last until at least the final out of the game, pending postgame activities.

GROUNDS CREW: A great opportunity to experience baseball in a whole new way. Join the Jumbo Shrimp Grounds Crew and see what it is like to work on a top-tier MiLB field. Be a part of a team within a team and help keep the field in game-ready condition. Must be physically fit, able to lift 50 lbs and be available to work all games on a consistent basis.

GAME DAY CLEAN TEAM: Team members will work throughout the game keeping 121 Financial Ballpark clean. Responsibilities will include keeping the main concourse tidy, responding to spill calls, emptying trash receptacles throughout the game, keeping restrooms clean and stocked with paper products and soap and generally keeping the stadium presentable. Team members will generally arrive a half hour before the gates open and work through the end of the game, reporting to the stadium operations manager. Candidates may also be considered for non-game day work.

BAT BOY: Collecting bats from the field is the part you have probably seen at a game, but there is more to the job of a bat boy - from filling water jugs before the game to getting the dugouts prepared and any other duties as assigned by the clubhouse manager. All bat boys must be at least 16 years of age by Opening Day (April 5).

ID CHECKER: Fans consuming alcohol at Jumbo Shrimp games must first stop by an ID Check station to have their age verified and receive a wristband from an ID Checker. ID Checkers will arrive at the ballpark a half-hour before gates open, and end time will be based on crowd size and no later than the seventh inning when alcohol sales end.

PROMOTIONS TEAM: Assist and execute between-inning games and promotional activities on the field, handing out giveaway items, assisting with first pitches, Anthems and engaging fans throughout the game!

CONCESSIONS LEAD: Responsible for overall operation of a concession stand, including knowledge of setting up a stand, determining levels of production, cleanliness and sanitation of the concession stand, maintaining outstanding quality of customer service, following food HAACP guidelines, alcohol awareness, proper handling of cash, inventory, organization of inventory, and the knowledge to clean and close the stand at the end of the shift. Must have experience operating on a variety of kitchen equipment and cleanup. Responsible for monitoring all aspects of concession stand operation throughout the game. Food Handler Card required.

CONCESSIONS FLOOR SUPERVISOR: Responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of the operation of the concession stands and food and beverage portables, including setup and breakdown. Must ensure employees are exemplifying quality of service and customer satisfaction needs. Management experience preferred.

WAREHOUSE COORDINATOR: Responsible for the operation of the warehouse. The duties include directing and overseeing the receiving and verifying of deliveries from purveyors, proper storage, care, inventory of all products, distributing products to all areas of the stadium, and setup and breakdown of all food and beverage stations. The warehouse manager will work in conjunction with the F&B Team to ensure that all deliveries are dispersed in the most efficient fashion. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds.

CONCESSIONS ATTENDANT: Help set up the concession stand per Concession Lead's instructions while keeping the workspace cleaned and organized throughout the shift. Help within concessions to greet customers and ensures that correct order has been placed while taking payment. Ensure order freshness and quality before serving to guest. Refer all guest complaints to Concession Lead or supervisor. Help close and clean the concession stand at the end of the shift per Concession Lead instructions.

COOK: Responsible for preparing menu items per the instructions of the F&B Team. Must have some experience as a cook in a professional or industrial kitchen, and experience using a variety of kitchen equipment. Must have some knife skills and a sense of urgency in completing tasks. Must have a Food Handlers' Card or ServSafe Certificate per the Health Dept. Duties include but not limited to; preparing food items according to the Chef and Kitchen Lead's instructions, maintaining cooking temperature records, maintain a clean cooking station throughout the event, and adhering to safety and sanitation guidelines. Must be able to remain standing for the entirety of the shift.

WAREHOUSE WORKER: Duties include receiving and verifying deliveries from purveyors, storing items in areas as directed by the Warehouse Manager, setting up and breaking down portables. Required to put product orders together and deliver them to different areas of the stadium.

KITCHEN UTILITY: Works closely with kitchen staff, assisting cooks and leads in food prep, overall cleaning and sanitation of the kitchen and cleaning all dishes, small wares, and utensils as directed. Involved with delivering food to various parts of the stadium as needed. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds and withstand freezer elements.

PARTY DECK ATTENDANT: Responsible for all duties needed to service the party area. This includes the setup/breakdown of the catering area. Throughout the event, must ensure the area stays clean, food stays replenished, and maintained hot or cold. Maintain a positive attitude while greeting/speaking to members of the party throughout event and relaying any comments or concerns to supervisor throughout party.

VENDING HAWKER: Duties include selling food and beverage in the seating bowl and along the stadium concourse before and during the event. The hawker will be responsible for all cash transactions with fans and will reconcile the money and inventory with the vending manager at the end of the shift. Employee needs to be in good physical condition and be able to carry loads of up to 50 pounds up and down the stairs of the stadium. Hawkers are responsible for ensuring accurate inventory after each game.

KITCHEN LEAD: Responsible for helping the Chef supervise all aspects of food prep, production, and safety and sanitation in the catering kitchens. Must have experience in a professional or industrial kitchen. Must have a Food Handlers' Card or ServSafe Certificate per the Health Dept. Duties include but not limited to; preparing, producing, organizing, and storing menu items in accordance with catering BEOs and F&B Team's instructions.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

