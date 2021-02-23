Indians Announce 2021 Field Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Colorado Rockies have announced the 2021 Field Staff for the Spokane Indians in the inaugural year of their PDL license partnership. Former Boise Hawks and Lancaster JetHawks Manager Scott Little has been named Indians Manager for the upcoming season. Little will be joined by Development Supervisor Pedro Lopez, Pitching Coach Ryan Kibler, Hitting Coach Zach Osborne, and Athletic Trainer Kelsey Branstetter.

Manager: Scott Little

Scott Little has been in the Colorado Rockies organization since 2016 and started his coaching career in 1992 with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Little is familiar with Avista Stadium and the former Northwest League, serving three seasons with the Boise Hawk (2016-18), including two as manager. He has recent experience managing at the High-A level, serving as skipper for the Lancaster JetHawks in 2019. He was slated to manage Lancaster again for the 2020 season.

Prior to joining the Rockies organization, Little was an amateur scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers for seven years (2009-15). In his career, the former Missouri Tiger has also worked in roles including Outfield Coordinator, Major and Minor League Field Coordinator, and Manager in the Pittsburgh Pirates (1992-2001), Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-05), Washington Nationals (2006-07) and Texas Rangers (2008) organizations.

Development Supervisor: Pedro Lopez

Pedro Lopez is entering his second season with the Colorado Rockies. He was originally hired as the supervisor of development for Rookie Level Grand Junction for the 2020 season. Prior to joining the Rockies, Lopez spent 12 seasons with the New York Mets, serving as manager for the Mets Triple-A affiliate the Las Vegas 51s (2017) and Low-A Columbia Fireflies (2018-19).

Pitching Coach: Ryan Kibler

Ryan Kibler is in his 10th season as a pitching coach in the Rockies organization. Kibler is also familiar with the Spokane Indians, serving in 2019 as the pitching coach for the Boise Hawks. Prior to Boise, the former right-handed pitcher was a pitching coach in Low-A Asheville (2017-2018) and Rookie Level Grand Junction (2012-16). Kibler was drafted by Colorado in the second round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft and spent his entire six-year playing career in the Rockies organization.

Hitting Coach: Zach Osborne

Zach Osborne enters his third season as a hitting coach in the Rockies system. Osborne was named hitting coach for the Low-A Asheville Tourists in 2020 prior to the season being canceled. The former Tennessee Volunteer spent two seasons with Grand Junction (2018-19) as a hitting coach. As a player, Osborne signed as a Minor League free agent in 2012 and reached as high as Double-A in his five-year career with the Rockies.

Athletic Trainer: Kelsey Branstetter

Kelsey Branstetter is in her fourth year with the Rockies organization. She served in Low-A Asheville in 2019 and was scheduled to be there again in 2020. Prior to working with Colorado, she was an athletic training intern for the Oakland Athletics organization and a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Wichita State University.

A Physical Performance Coach will be announced at a later date.

The Spokane Indians are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4th when the Eugene Emeralds visit Avista Stadium. All STCU Gold Glove Members who rolled their ticket packages over to the 2021 season will receive a phone call from an Indians ticket representative to discuss updates for the upcoming season.

