Indianapolis Indians to Host Inaugural Job Fair on Wednesday, February 13

INDIANAPOLIS - In preparation for the 2019 season, the Indianapolis Indians today announced that the organization will host its inaugural job fair at Victory Field. The job fair will run from 3-8 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 13, with the Indians looking to fill many game day and seasonal positions for the 70-game home schedule. The Tribe's home opener is Thursday, April 11 against Charlotte at 7:05 PM.

Game day and seasonal positions open for hire include: bat boys/girls, field operations, guest relations, merchandise, production/audio staff, ticket sellers, ticket takers, Tribe Team (game promotion staff) and ushers.

Free parking for the job fair is available in the Victory Field parking lot. Enter the ballpark through the administration entrance and be prepared to complete an application, questionnaire and in-person interview. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Interviews will take place on the Impact Suite Level.

"Our game day staff plays an important role in creating memorable experiences for our fans at Victory Field," said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "We look forward to hosting our first-ever job fair and are excited to welcome these potential newcomers into our friendly, service-driven culture."

Indianapolis Indians season tickets, multi-game plans and tickets for groups are now available. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 AM.

To purchase, visit IndyIndians.com or call the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

