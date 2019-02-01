IronPigs Announce 2019 Promotions

February 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The calendars have turned to February and pitchers and catchers report soon.

With baseball on the horizon, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are thrilled to release their promotions calendar for the 2019 season.

Earlier this week, the team released its bobblehead giveaways, fireworks dates and many of its theme nights, but today the full calendar was unveiled.

Returning weekly promotions include postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital each Sunday, TD Bank Dog Days featuring $1 hot dogs on Mondays (guests are also welcome to bring their dogs to our April 7, May 7 and June 12 contests) and extended pregame happy hours each Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

The team will host Friday Night Fireworks after each Friday home contest and Saturday fireworks starting in May. This season, Coca-Cola Park will also see Patriotic 3-D Fireworks on Thursday, July 4 and a special Sunday Night Fireworks display on May 26, the day before Memorial Day.

The preliminary promo calendar is below. All promotions are subject to change:

THU 4/4 (7:05 p.m.): Opening Night Celebration | IronPigs coaster set presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications (3,000 adults 18 and older) | Heroes Night presented by Kistler O'Brien

FRI 4/5 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks

SAT 4/6 (6:35 p.m.): 2018 Division champion pennant presented by 99.9 The Hawk (3,000 adults 18 and older)

SUN 4/7 (1:35 p.m.): Mr. Rogers Night | TD Bank Dog Day | IronPigs Charities Shoe Donation Drive

MON 4/8 (7:05 p.m.): Roman Quinn Bobblehead presented by GIANT (3,000 adults 18 and older) | TD Bank Dog Day

WED 4/10 (7:05 p.m.): Knit Cap presented by Reach Cyber Charter School (1,500 kids 17 and under)

THU 4/18 (7:05 p.m.): Major League Night | Pedro Beato "Jobu" bobblehead presented by Provident Bank (3,000 adults 18 and older)

FRI 4/19 (7:05 p.m.): Fish Fry in the Plaza | Friday Night Fireworks presented by Penn State Lehigh Valley

SAT 4/20 (6:35 p.m.): The Office Night | Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson) appearance

FRI 4/26 (7:05 p.m.): Stranger Things Night | Friday Night Fireworks

SAT 4/27 (6:35 p.m.): T-Shirt giveaway presented by Teamsters Local 773 (3,000 adults 18 and older)

SUN 4/28 (1:35 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Night (1 of 3) presented by La Mega Radio | Hispanic Heritage socks giveaway presented by United States Cold Storage (1,500 kids 17 and under)

MON 4/29 (7:05 p.m.): Irish Heritage Night | TD Bank Dog Day

TUE 4/30 (7:05 p.m.): Matt McBride bobblehead giveaway presented by Lutron (3,000 adults 18 and older)

WED 5/1 (7:05 p.m.): Safety Patrol Night | Youth cap giveaway presented by AAA East Central (1,500 kids 17 and under)

THU 5/2 (10:35 a.m.): Education Day

TUE 5/7 (7:05 p.m.): Game of Thrones Night | Cole Irvin bobblehead presented by St. Luke's (3,000 adults 18 and older) | TD Bank Dog Day

WED 5/8 (10:35 a.m.): Education Day

THU 5/9 (7:05 p.m.): Forrest Gump Night | Forrest Gump Night cap giveaway presented by Provident Bank (3,000 adults 18 and older)

FRI 5/10 (7:05 p.m.): Italian Heritage Night | Friday Night Fireworks presented by The Catholic Diocese of Allentown

SAT 5/11 (6:35 p.m.): Star Wars Night | Star Wars Night Fireworks

SUN 5/12 (1:35 p.m.): Mother's Day

TUE 5/21 (7:05 p.m.): Phillie Phanatic Appearance

WED 5/22 (7:05 p.m.): Faith Night presented by Fellowship Community | On-Field photo session with IronPigs players presented by People First Federal Credit Union

THU 5/23 (7:05 p.m.): Jewish Heritage Night presented by the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley

FRI 5/24 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks presented by the United Way | St. Luke's EMS Night

SAT 5/25 (6:35 p.m.): Ghostbusters Night | Saturday Night Fireworks

SUN 5/26 (6:35 p.m.): Nintendo Night | Sunday Night Fireworks

MON 5/27 (1:35 p.m.): Memorial Day | Military Cap presented by Nacci Printing (3,000 adults 18 and older) | TD Bank Dog Day | IronPigs Charities Toiletry Drive

WED 6/5 (7:05 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Night (2 of 3) presented by La Mega Radio | Hispanic Heritage youth cap giveaway presented by Nazareth Pallet (1,500 kids 17 and under)

THU 6/6 (7:05 p.m.): Umbrella giveaway presented by The Morning Call (3,000 adults 18 and older) | Ladies Night: Sleepy Cat sangria tasting

TUE 6/11 (7:05 p.m.): Seinfeld Night | Larry Thomas "Soup Nazi" appearance | IronPigs Charities Food Drive

WED 6/12 (7:05 p.m.): LGBT Pride Night | Pride sock giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older)

THU 6/13 (7:05 p.m.): Beach bag giveaway presented by Air Products (3,000 adults 18 and older)

FRI 6/14 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks presented by Arden Courts of the Lehigh Valley

SAT 6/15 (6:35 p.m.): Princess Night | Saturday Night Fireworks

SUN 6/16 (1:35 p.m.): Father's Day | Dress Socks giveaway presented by Courtyard Marriott (2,000 men 18 and older)

WED 6/26 (7:05 p.m.): Youth backpack giveaway presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital (1,500 kids 17 and under) | Health Fair Night presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network

THU 6/27 (7:05 p.m.): Soccer ball giveaway presented by Capital BlueCross (1,500 kids 17 and under)

FRI 6/28 (7:05 p.m.): Jurassic Pork Night | Jurassic Pork cap giveaway (3,000 adults 18 and older) | Jurassic Pork Night Fireworks

SAT 6/29 (6:35 p.m.): Ninja Turtle Night | Ninja Turtle Night Fireworks presented by NAMI-Lehigh Valley

SUN 6/30 (1:35 p.m.): Nickelodeon Day ft. Chase from Paw Patrol | Youth backpack giveaway presented by Coca-Cola (1,500 kids 17 and under) | Appearance by Chase from Paw Patrol presented by Coca-Cola

THU 7/4 (7:05 p.m.): Independence Day | Patriotic 3-D Fireworks | 3-D Glasses giveaway (7,000 fans) | Patriotic Cap Raffle

FRI 7/5 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks presented by the PA Lottery

SAT 7/6 (6:35 p.m.): Toy Story Night | Toy Story Night Fireworks

SUN 7/7 (1:35 p.m.): Salute to Philadelphia | Phillie Phanatic appearance presented by Dr. Wyke Pediatric Dentistry

TUE 7/23 (7:05 p.m.) Bucket Cap giveaway presented by UGI Utilities (3,000 adults 17 and older)

WED 7/24 (7:05 p.m.): Agriculture Night | Ladies Night: pre-game on-field Pig Yoga

THU 7/25 (7:05 p.m.): Christmas in July | IronPigs Charities Toy Drive

FRI 7/26 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks

SAT 7/27 (6:35 p.m.): Harry Potter Night | Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Cedar Crest College

SUN 7/28 (1:35 p.m.): Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Tribute | Youth replica "Moon" jersey presented by Capital BlueCross (1,500 Kids 17 and under)

MON 7/29 (7:05 p.m.): Salute to Halloween | Pillow Case Giveaway presented by the Haunt at Dorney Park (1,500 kids 17 and under) | TD Bank Dog Day

TUE 7/30 (11:35 a.m.): Camp Day presented by GIANT

THU 8/1 (7:05 p.m.): Hispanic Heritage Night (3 of 3) presented by La Mega Radio

TUE 8/6 (7:05 p.m.): Recovery Night presented by White Deer Run

WED 8/7 (7:05 p.m.): T-Shirt giveaway presented by IGS Energy (3,000 adults 18 and older)

THU 8/8 (7:05 p.m.): Make Adam Sandler Great Again | IronPigs Charities School Supplies Drive

FRI 8/9 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks presented by Pennsylvania 811

SAT 8/10 (6:35 p.m.): Superhero Night | Superhero Night Fireworks presented by Haller Enterprises

SUN 8/11 (1:35 p.m.): Football & Cheer Day | Youth Replica Jersey presented by Coca-Cola

TUE 8/20 (7:05 p.m.): Strike Out Cancer Night presented by Air Products

THU 8/22 (7:05 p.m.): Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

FRI 8/23 (7:05 p.m.): Field of Dreams Night | Friday Night Fireworks presented by TD Bank | Dwier Brown appearance presented by Aw Shucks

SAT 8/24 (6:35 p.m.): Saturday Night Fireworks

Individual tickets for every 2019 IronPigs home game will be available Saturday, March 2 at the team's annual Pig Day celebration.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Bacon, USA, membership plans are now available and feature IronPigs tickets, as well as parking discounts, on-field VIP access to batting practice, special event invitations and more! Learn more by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447) x3 or by visiting PigsMemberships.com.

