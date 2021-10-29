Indianapolis Indians Release 2022 Schedule

October 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the organization will begin its 120th season on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) at Victory Field. The 144-game slate welcomes the return of six-game series, includes 72 home games, and features home dates on Mother's Day (May 8) and the Fourth of July.

The regular season is set for completion on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Every series - aside from two three-game home sets against the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) - will be six games.

Of the Indians' 144 games, 108 will be against Midwest Division opponents while the other 36 are against the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) and Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) from the Southeast Division and Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals) from the Northeast Division.

"This 2022 schedule announcement excites our organization and is another sign that more normalcy awaits next spring after a myriad of pandemic-related challenges the last two years," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "We look forward to providing fun, affordable professional baseball and entertainment to the Central Indiana community as we welcome our great fans to another season at Victory Field starting April 5."

The Indians haven't hosted Omaha in a season opener since 1992 while 2018 is the most recent year Indy opened a season at Victory Field.

Indianapolis' schedule features 12 home dates apiece in April, May and June, nine in July, 18 in August and nine in September. The Indians host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on Mother's Day and Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) on the Fourth of July. Indy also has 12 home dates apiece on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Indians host the Triple-A affiliates of three National League Central Division rivals a combined 30 times, with Iowa (July 4, July 6-10, Aug. 16-21), Louisville (May 3-8, Aug. 2-7) and Memphis (June 21-26) all making the trek to the Circle City.

Indianapolis plays road series at Charlotte (May 10-15), Gwinnett (June 14-19) and Nashville (June 28- July 3) but does not host any of the three at Victory Field.

The longest stretch at Victory Field is a 12-game homestand against Iowa (Aug. 16-21) and Rochester (Aug. 23-28). The final homestand of the season is a nine-game set against the Toledo Mud Hens (Sept. 13-18) and St. Paul (Sept. 19-21)

In addition to the schedule release, the Indians also released home game times (subject to change) with most night games beginning at 7:05 PM and most day games beginning at 1:35 PM. Unique game times are detailed below:

- 11:05 AM (2): Thursday, May 5 and Thursday, May 19

- 12:05 PM (2): Thursday, April 21 and Thursday, Sept. 15

- 6:15 PM (1): Monday, July 4

- 6:35 PM (12): Saturday, April 9; Tuesday, April 19; Saturday, April 23; Tuesday, May 3; Saturday, May 7; Tuesday, May 17; Saturday, May 21; Tuesday, Sept. 13; Saturday, Sept. 17; Monday, Sept. 19; Tuesday, Sept. 20; Wednesday, Sept. 21

Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations can also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Indianapolis' 2022 Opponents Home & Away Dates

Opponent at Victory Field Away

Charlotte (6 away) N/A May 10-15

Columbus (12 home, 6 away) April 19-24, June 7-12 July 12-17

Gwinnett (6 away) N/A June 14-19

Iowa (12 home, 6 away) July 4, July 6-10, Aug. 16-21 April 26-May 1

Louisville (12 home, 6 away) May 3-8, Aug. 2-7 Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Memphis (6 home, 6 away) June 21-26 Aug. 9-14

Nashville (6 away) N/A June 28-July 3

Omaha (6 home, 12 away) April 5-10 May 31-June 5, Sept. 6-11

Rochester (6 home) Aug. 23-28 N/A

St. Paul (6 home, 12 away) July 22-24, Sept. 19-21 April 12-17, May 24-29

Toledo (12 home, 6 away) May 17-22, Sept. 13-18 July 26-31

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.