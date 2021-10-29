Set Your Watch to It: Saints Determine Game Times for 2022 Season

ST. PAUL, MN - For the first time in franchise history the St. Paul Saints must set game times for the month of April. During the first two homestands, weekday and Saturday games will be moved up from their traditional 7:05 p.m. times before shifting back to the traditional times at the end of May. On Friday, the Saints rolled out all 72 home game times that have plenty of variety for fans during the 2022 season.

The Saints home opener on Tuesday, April 12 against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) takes place at 6:37 p.m., a half hour earlier than the usual 7:05 p.m. start. The rest of the weekday games during that six game homestand will also take place at 6:37 p.m. with the Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 games at 2:07 p.m. The Saints will continue those game times during their second homestand, a 12-game set from April 26-May 8.

Beginning with their third homestand on May 24, the Saints will return to their regular 7:07 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday game times and 2:07 p.m. Sunday game times. There are a few exceptions throughout the schedule: Wednesday, April 27 (1:07 p.m.), Tuesday, May 24 (11:07 a.m.), Sunday, May 29 (5:07 p.m.), Wednesday, June 29 (1:07 p.m.), Sunday, July 3 (6:07 p.m.), Wednesday, July 27 (1:07 p.m.), Wednesday, August 10 (1:07 p.m.), Sunday, September 4 (5:07 p.m.), Sunday, September 18 (12:07 p.m.).

Once again, most series will be the six-game variety with only two, three-game series, both at Indianapolis. The first is due to the four-day break for the Major League All-Star break from July 18-21 and the Saints will be in Indianapolis from July 22-24. The second is a three-game series to end the season from September 19-21.

The Saints will host two, 12-game homestands with the first taking place from May 11-23 with a six-game series against a first-time opponent, the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) followed by a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs). The Saints also have a 12-game homestand from August 9-21 against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) and another first-time opponent, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees).

The 144-game schedule begins on Tuesday, April 5, goes until Wednesday, September 21, and will consist of 72 home games and 72 road games.

The Saints will place single-game tickets on sale beginning February 26. Road game times will be available in the coming weeks. The Saints 2022 schedule is available at saintsbaseball.com.

