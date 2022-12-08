Indianapolis Indians Charities to Partner with DICK's Sporting Goods for Holiday Shopping Spree

December 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







"We are excited to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods in giving Indy RBI families the chance to buy new baseball and softball equipment to add to a memorable holiday season," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager - corporate sales and marketing. "We can't wait to see young ballplayers grab their favorite cleats, gloves, bats and apparel off the shelves."

In addition to the $1,000 match donation, IIC will also purchase $3,000 of equipment in bulk orders for Indy RBI's upcoming 2023 season.

"At DICK'S Sporting Goods, we believe that sports matter and instill lifelong lessons and values in our youth. For these reasons, it's so important to host events like this in support of kids who need it most," said Susan Myers, senior community marketing manager at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "DICK'S Sporting Goods will hold many more events throughout the holiday season to help impact children in need across the country."

"DICK'S Sporting Goods is not only a sponsor of our program, but it is now helping Indy RBI kids directly," said Mike Lennox, Indy RBI executive director. "We are thankful to have both DICK'S and Indianapolis Indians Charities' contributions in what is a fantastic holiday gesture."

The Indians open their 2023 season on March 31 at Victory Field. Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 8, 2022

Indianapolis Indians Charities to Partner with DICK's Sporting Goods for Holiday Shopping Spree - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.