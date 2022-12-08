Warmoth Selected by Mariners in Rule V Draft

The Rule V Draft at the Baseball Winter Meetings this week featured an addition and a subtraction on the minor league side for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Logan Warmoth, who appeared in 197 games with the Bisons over the last two years, was selected by the Seattle Mariners during the minor league phase of the draft. Toronto, meanwhile, added catcher Kekai Rios from the Dodgers organization.

Warmoth was a mainstay in the Bisons outfielder over the last two seasons, averaging .228 with 33 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 86 RBI with the Herd. He was also successful in 31 of his 41 stolen base attempts and scored 99 runs with Buffalo.

With Rios, the Blue Jays are adding a five-year pro who was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 28th round of the 2018 draft. He spent the bulk of the 2022 season with the Single-A Great Lakes Loons where he hit .218 with four home runs and 24 RBI in 68 games. Rios also did appear in three games with Double-A Tulsa.

