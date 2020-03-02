Indianapolis Indians Announce New Hires, Promotions Ahead of 2020 Season

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians front office is expanding ahead of the 2020 season, with six recent hires joining Minor League Baseball's total attendance leader over the past 10 seasons combined. In addition to the new hires, five employees received promotions this offseason.

NEW HIRES

Anna Kayser returned to the Indians as baseball communications coordinator in January, just months removed from working the 2019 season as the Tribe's baseball communications assistant. Kayser attended the University of Iowa, where she was sports editor for the campus newspaper, The Daily Iowan, covering the football and wrestling programs. She graduated last December with bachelor's degrees in both journalism and sport & recreation management.

Bill Fulton joined the Indians before the holiday season in a newly created position as business intelligence analyst. Fulton previously worked for the team as director of marketing from 2000-03 and held various positions since then, most recently as a senior data analyst for Anthem Health. Fulton earned his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University, his MBA at Duke University and a Master of Health Informatics from IUPUI.

Laura Lee started with the Tribe after the New Year as motion & graphic designer. She spent last summer as a production assistant for Single-A Quad Cities in the Midwest League. Lee graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's in communication studies and received certificates of study in both media production and film & television studies. She will graduate with her Master's in Sport Management this May. While on campus, she worked two-plus years with NIU Huskie Vision, the university's video production department.

Michelle Treviño joined the Indians front office in January as guest relations coordinator. She previously worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a claims customer care associate. Treviño also has prior experience as a customer service representative with Pasadena (Calif.) Humane Society and as a senior shareholder service representative for American Funds/Capital Group. She attended the University of Southern Indiana.

Nathan Watson is the Tribe's most recent hire as a ticket sales account executive. His career in sports began with the WNBA's Chicago Sky in 2018. Last year he worked for the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants and was most recently a member of the Indianapolis Colts Consumer Sales team. Watson played collegiate baseball and graduated from Trine University with his bachelor's in business administration - marketing and sport management.

Paige McClung joins the team in a newly created role as stadium events manager. She has worked near Victory Field since 2014, holding positions as banquet server, banquet lead and event operations supervisor at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. McClung graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor's degree in tourism, convention & event management.

PROMOTIONS

Bryan Spisak is the Tribe's director of business systems & talent. His first position with the Indians came in 2007 as ticket services assistant, and he's since held full-time positions as ticket services manager (2007-12), ticket services manager & internship coordinator (2012-16) and senior ticket services manager & internship coordinator (2016-19). Spisak is a 2007 graduate from Ball State University, where he earned his bachelor's in sport administration.

Cara Carrion became the Tribe's ticket services coordinator this winter and now oversees the club's six ticket services assistants. She first joined the Indians in Jan. 2017 as a ticket services assistant and was hired full-time in Dec. 2017 as guest relations coordinator. Carrion attended the University of Indianapolis and earned her bachelor's in sport management in May 2017.

Cheyne Reiter was promoted to director of communications during the offseason after previously serving as the Tribe's baseball communications manager for three seasons. His start in Minor League Baseball began with Rookie-Advanced Pulaski (Va.) as a media relations intern, and he eventually landed with Single-A Clinton (Iowa) and Triple-A Reno (Nev.) in various communications, media relations and broadcasting roles. Reiter graduated from the University of Iowa in 2013 with his bachelor's in journalism.

Kathryn Bobel is now the Tribe's premium & ticket services manager, transitioning from her previous post as premium services & events coordinator. Bobel started with the Indians last May after nearly three seasons as a season ticket service representative with the Chicago Cubs. She previously spent three seasons with Triple-A Charlotte in ticketing and almost five years with Single-A Hickory (N.C.), also in ticketing. Bobel graduated with her bachelor's in sport management from Bowling Green State University in 2008.

Sarah Haynes is entering her eighth season with the Indians and first as business operations manager. She joined the Tribe front office in Oct. 2012 as an administrative assistant and was promoted to premium services & events coordinator in Jan. 2016. She then became the club's business operations coordinator in Jan. 2018 before ascending to her current role. Haynes graduated from Manchester College in May 2012 with her bachelor's in sport management.

