RailRiders University Community Series Presented by Geisinger Begins April 2

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the schedule for the RailRiders University Community Series, presented by Geisinger. Each spring, the RailRiders welcome local collegiate, high school and special needs teams onto PNC Field to showcase their talents.

2020 RailRiders University Community Series

April 2 Scranton High School vs. West Scranton High School- 4:30 PM

April 3 Valley View High School vs. Honesdale High School- 4:30 PM

April 4 Mountain View High School vs. Lackawanna Trail High School- 1:30 PM

Riverside High School vs. Mid Valley High School- 3:30 PM

April 17 Nanticoke Area High School vs. Dallas Area High School- 4:30 PM

Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Weekend-

April 18 Holy Cross High School vs. Holy Redeemer High School- 1:30 PM

Honesdale High School vs. North Pocono High School- 3:30 PM

April 19 Scranton High School vs. Western Wayne High School- 2:00 PM

April 22 Penn State University (Main Campus) vs. Lafayette University- 6:30 PM

April 26 Hanover Area High School vs. Holy Redeemer High School- Immediately after RailRiders game

April 27 Western Wayne High School vs. Honesdale High School- 4:30 PM

May 2 Abington Heights High School vs. Hazleton Area High School- 3:00 PM

May 3 Abington Heights High School vs. West Scranton High School- 4:00 PM

May 4 Pocono Mountain East High School vs. Pocono Mountain West High School- 4:30 PM

May 10 State College High School vs. Hazleton Area High School- Immediately after RailRiders game

May 15-17 2nd Annual RailRiders University Junior High Tournament- Times TBA

May 24-27 PIAA District 2 Tournament- Times TBA

July 20-24 RailRiders University Summer Camp #1

August 3-6 RailRiders University Summer Camp #2

The RailRiders are also proud to host the Wyoming Valley Challenger League as part of the Community Series at 9:30 AM on May 31, June 14, 28 and July 26. The RailRiders University Community Series is presented by Geisinger as part of their continued commitment to Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL.

