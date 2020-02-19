Indianapolis Indians & Yuengling Begin Naming Rights Partnership for "Yuengling Landing"

February 19, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, today announced a multi-year partnership that positions the Pennsylvania-based brewing company as the naming rights partner for Victory Field's premier seating bar space located in the left field corner. The social gathering space will be named

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, today announced a multi-year partnership that positions the Pennsylvania-based brewing company as the naming rights partner for Victory Field's premier seating bar space located in the left field corner. The social gathering space will be named "Yuengling Landing" and offers a view unlike any other at the ballpark.

"This premium seating space and bar has been a hotspot for fans at Victory Field since it opened in 2011," said Indians President & General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "We are excited to partner with Yuengling on the Yuengling Landing while continuing to offer a premium near-the-field seating option for our fans."

Benefits for those who purchase a ticket to Yuengling Landing include open seating options at the bar, pub tables or drink rails, wait service directly to their seat, a specialty menu with access to exclusive food items, cocktails and a variety of beer offerings, and a $10 food and drink voucher included in the overall $40 ticket price. Fans who wish to purchase tickets to Yuengling Landing must be at least 21 years old.

"Since we started distributing our beer in Indiana in 2017, we have been looking for opportunities to partner with organizations that have strong ties to the community," said Jennifer Yuengling, 6th generation daughter, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "The Indians bring a level of excitement and passion to Indianapolis, and we are happy for two of America's great traditions to come together in the Midwest: beer and baseball. We can't wait for the start of baseball season and to cheer the Indians on with a cold Yuengling beer."

In addition to the more typical sponsorship benefits associated with an official partner, Yuengling will also receive rights to Indianapolis Indians logo usage, a combination of permanent and digital signage throughout Victory Field and hospitality for Indians games.

Yuengling's new partnership with the Indians marks yet another professional sports partnership, with existing sponsorships with the Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Wings.

Indianapolis Indians season tickets, multi-game plans and group tickets are now available. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 9 AM.

To purchase, visit IndyIndians.com or call the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.