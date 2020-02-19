Announcing 2020 Mud Hens Promotions

New Season. New Manager.

New Promotions. New Memories to Make.

Are your ready for the 19th season of Mud Hens Baseball.

Well, then- let's PLAY!!

Mark your calendar, the 2020 season opens on Thursday, April 16.

The Five - you can't miss!

5. Jeep Fest Weekend - August 7-9

Toledo loves its Jeep and so do the Mud Hens. Again this season, the Mud Hens will celebrate one of the most iconic Toledo-made products during the 2020 Jeep Fest. Downtown will be full of activities Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9 and we will be right in the middle of the action. The team will wear a new version of our popular Mud Crawler jersey plus fans can take home a Muddonna Jeep Bobblehead, perfect for any collector.

4. Rock 'N' Blast - Friday, July 3 | Presented by Ohio Lottery

Don't forget the season's biggest, most rockin' fireworks display! The Rock 'N' Blast postgame fireworks extends all the way around the ballpark to create a visual performance unlike any other! The 20-minute show, synced to music, features fireworks shooting from the warning track and Monroe Street. This has become a fan favorite. If you haven't seen it, you won't want to miss it!

3. Toledo Fizz Festival - Friday, June 19

Ain't no laws at this party! This is an event for seltzer enthusiasts young and old who aren't afraid to show their love for summer's hottest trend. The festival will take place in Hensville Park with plenty of seltzer to go around. The Fizz Fest takes place in Hensville and your ticket is also good for the Mud Hens game.

2. Toledo is for Everyone Night - Sunday, July 26

How cool is it that the Ability Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary! Cheers to them. The Mud Hens are teaming up with the Ability Center and Jupmode to celebrate "Toledo is for Everyone" day at the ballpark. For over 100 years, The Ability Center has provided vital resources, programming and advocacy for people with disabilities throughout Northwest Ohio. The event will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act by throwing the most disability-friendly block party in the country! People with and without disabilities are welcomed to partake in the festivities and share the message The Ability Center has believed in for a century: Toledo is for Everyone. The event will also feature special "Toledo is for Everyone" on-field jerseys inspired by Jupmode's community shirt campaign earlier this year. The jerseys will be designed as a collaboration between Jupmode and the Mud Hens.

1. Opening Day - Thursday, April 16

...and number ONE... of course-- Opening Day! For more than 125 years Toledo has celebrated the return of America's favorite pastime, and this year the party is going to be even bigger! We're celebrating Hensville's fifth birthday, the boys of SUMMER being back, and FUN with FRIENDS. Reserve tickets in advance - Opening Day has sold out 18 consecutive years at Fifth Third Field!

Oh my gosh, just wait 'til you see WHAT'S NEW!!

Hensville Park Beer Garden - Select Game Dates

Beer and Baseball- yes. Beer GARDEN and Baseball- What could be better! Hensville Park will turn into a Beer Garden featuring fun themed food and drink promotions, festivals, and more! The BEST part - your "Beer Garden" ticket gets you into the Hensville Park events AND the Mud Hens game.

April 16 - Opening Day Beer Garden | live entertainment, drink specials, and Mud Hens Opening Day baseball!

June 5 - BBQ & Bourbon | sample bourbon and indulge in delicious BBQ

June 19 - Toledo Fizz Festival |Toledo's first outdoor seltzer tasting party!

August 14 - Michael Franti & Spearhead Live at Hensville Park | watch the game and attend this great concert!

August 15 - Hensville Hoedown | country music, dancing and drinks for all

September 5 - Donuts and Drafts | Holey Toledough donuts paired with craft beer

Kentucky Derby Night - Saturday, May 2

Join us for the most exciting two minutes in sports --the "Run for the Roses". Nothing says Kentucky Derby Party like big hats, bow ties and mint juleps- the only thing missing is the divot stomp! Our Kentucky Derby Party takes place on Fleetwood's Rooftop and The Armory. There will be a viewing screen to watch the event live and entertainment provided by King Size Drag. Dress in your derby best, bow ties and big hats included, and sip on a mint julip as you prepare for the big event.

Birding Night with the Mud Hens - May 19

May is the 'BIGGEST week in America Birding" and since we have TWO of the best birds- we're joining in on the fun! See how many places you can spot Muddy and Muddonna throughout the night... don't worry, you won't need binoculars. Who knows, we may even throw in a bird calling contest.

Cornhole Tournament - Saturday, May 23

Pack your bags---literally! We'll kick off Memorial Day weekend with everyone's favorite BBQ yard game, cornhole! Tickets will include your cornhole tournament entry fees and a ticket to the Mud Hens game. Cornhole and baseball... sounds like the perfect summer Saturday night.

Pride Night - June 4

June is National Pride Month and to celebrate diversity and inclusion the Mud Hens are hosting their first Pride Night. The night will feature special pride-themed fanwear and a Pride Night ticket and hat combo package.

100th Anniversary Celebration of the Negro Leagues - Saturday, June 6

Three different Negro League franchises called Toledo home - Toledo Tigers (1923), Toledo Crawfords (1939) and the Toledo Cubs (1945) - and many Negro League stars were featured at Swayne Field during barnstorming tours and exhibition play. Moses "Fleetwood" Walker, the first African American to play in the major leagues, played for the Toledo Blue Stockings in 1884. The Mud Hens will wear special edition on-field jerseys celebrating this important anniversary and Toledo's connection to it.

Purple Game, Purple Game - Saturday, June 20

Whip out your raspberry berets and bring your little red corvette to the ballpark for the tribute night you've been waiting for! The Mud Hens will don specialty purple jerseys on the field to help get in the mood for a Prince Tribute Night. We'll party like it's 1999, not to mention, The Prince Project tribute act will perform live in Hensville Park after the game. I don't know about you, but I think this is what it sounds like when doves cry.

Imagination Station Ballpark Takeover - Wednesday, July 1

The Mud Hens LOVE LOVE LOVE Imagination Station so much that we're having them take over Fifth Third Field for the Noon game on Wednesday, July 1. Whacky experiments, scientific fun- they will put the -OLOGY- into baseball! Get ready for loads of scientific fun, AND, it could get a little messy, but it will definitely be a blast!

Hens & Hounds Dog Friendly Ballpark Series - Select Game Dates | Tito's Handmade Vodka

April 18 - Dog Opening Day

May 22 - Canines & Cocktails

June 21 - Dogs & Dads

July 23 - Hens & Hounds

August 30 - Hens & Hounds

Specialty Jerseys

Toledo "Mud Hounds" - All 'Hens & Hounds' dates

100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues - June 6

'Purple Game, Purple Game' Prince Themed - Saturday, June 20

'Toledo Is For Everyone' - Sunday, July 26

Toledo "Mud Crawlers" for Jeep Fest Weekend - August 7-9

Giveaways

May 23 - Home Plate Welcome Mats | Sofo Foods

June 19 - Max Scherzer Bobblehead | Corner Dental & BCSN

July 10 - Bucket Hats

August 7 - Muddonna Jeep Bobblehead | Subway

September 5 - Fanny Packs | Corner Dental

Returning Favorites

BirdZerk! and ZOOperstars - Sunday, July 12 & Friday, August 14

He isn't so much "new", more of an oldie but goodie! BirdZerk will return to Toledo for the first time since 2013. This whirlybird is spontaneous, outrageous, and unpredictable, but is sure to provide laughs. His friends, the ZOOperstars, will also make an appearance for the second consecutive season. If you haven't seen these guys in action, you're in for a real treat. With Shark McGwire, Clammy Sosa, and Harry Canary on the loose, there's no telling what will happen! These are can't miss games for families.

Fleetwood's Rooftop Tastings - Select Game Dates

We didn't forget about our exclusive rooftop tastings. Get a bird's eye view of Fifth Third Field while you sip on some delicious cocktails. We brought back some favorite tastings from last year and added a couple new ones for good measure.

June 5 - Bourbon & BBQ VIP on Fleetwood's Rooftop

June 18 - Wine Tasting on Fleetwood's Rooftop

June 19 - Toledo Fizz Festival VIP on Fleetwood's Rooftop

July 2 - Red, White, and Brewfest on Fleetwood's Rooftop

August 13 - Bourbon Tasting on Fleetwood's Rooftop

Hensville Live! Postgame Party Series

Hensville Live! - the popular Mud Hens postgame party series - returns for a fourth season to Hensville Park, presented by NSG and supported by the Ohio Lottery. Hensville Live! 2020 kicks off on Saturday, May 23, with HANDLE WITH CARE, a tribute to The Traveling Wilburys featuring Ben Barefoot & the Hand Shakes with special guest Shane Piasecki. This season Hensville Live! will spotlight six tribute shows and some of the best Toledo-based party bands live from the Owens Corning stage located outside Fleetwood's Tap Rom.

Saturday, May 23 - HANDLE WITH CARE, A TRIBUTE TO THE TRAVELING WILBURYS

Friday, June 5 - ORGANIZED K'OS

Saturday, June 6 - THE BRADBERRIES

Friday, June 19 - ARCTIC CLAM

*Saturday, June 20 - THE PRINCE PROJECT

*Friday, July 3 - COMPLETELY UNCHAINED, A TRIBUTE TO VAN HALEN

Friday, July 10 - BEG TO DIFFER

*Saturday, July 11 - 21 GUN SALUTE, A TRIBUTE TO AC/DC

Friday, July 24 - NOT FAST ENUFF

Saturday, July 25 - NOISY NEIGHBORS

*Friday, August 7 - 80's DANCE PARTY WITH 56DAZE

*Saturday, August 8 - HARD DAYS NIGHT, A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Saturday, August 15 - BRENT LOWRY

*Friday, August 28 - THE BOY BAND PROJECT

Saturday, August 29 - THE BRIDGES

Saturday, September 5 - DISTANT COUSINZ

Sunday, September 6 - AMELIA AIRHARTS

*SPOTLIGHT DATES* VIP packages available that include Mud Hens game tickets AND a guaranteed seat closest to the stage for the postgame concert!

Returning Favorites Continued...

Star Wars Night - June 5

Baseball Camps - June 6, 18-19, July 22-24 | presented by St. John's Jesuit

Princess Palooza - June 7

Toddler Day with Muddy - July 1 & July 21

Military Appreciation Night - July 11 | presented by Owens Community College

Latino Night- August 16

Labor Day Picnic - September 6

Reoccurring Promotions

School Education Days- presented by Great Clips, OI and IBEW Local 245

April 30,

May 13, 14, 21

Senior Days

April 30

May 13, 14, 21

July 1, 21

Summer Rec Days - July 1, 21

Pregame Brunch / Lunch with the Mascots | The Lexus Birdcage

April 19

May 3

June 21,

July 12, 26

August 9, 16, 30

Inflatable Theme Parks

May 24, June 7, 21

July 12,

August 8, 9, 16, 30,

September 6

Kids Run the Bases - Every Sunday beginning Memorial Day weekend | presented by WFOB & WBVI

Postgame Fireworks

May 23

June 6, 20

July 3, 10, 11, 24, 25,

August 7, 8, 15, 28, 29

September 5, 6

**Promotions are subject to change. Please check www.mudhens.com for updates and additional events throughout the season!

Pick out your favorite games and promotions and start planning your summer fun today! Mud Hens Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now. Single game tickets for the 2020 Mud Hens season go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. The Mud Hens will also release on Friday an additional 500 seats for Opening Day. Don't miss out on the biggest party of the year! To become a Flock member, host a group outing or to purchase tickets go to www.mudhens.com.

