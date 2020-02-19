Syracuse Mets Announce Staffing Additions and Position Changes

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced additions to the full-time staff and new position titles.

Clint Cure is the Assistant General Manager of Stadium and Baseball Operations. Cure oversees all baseball and team-related operations, including team travel. He has been with the Mets for almost 11 years and is starting his third year in Syracuse.

Katie Berger has been promoted to Assistant General Manager of Business Development. Berger manages ticket and merchandise sales, community relations, promotions, and other related areas. She has been with the Syracuse Mets for eight years.

Will Commisso has been promoted to Director of Ticket Operations. This involves oversight of the entire ticket sales department, including tickets.com, individual ticket sales, season ticket sales, group sales, flex plan sales, suite sales, and hospitality rentals.

Billy Scholten has been promoted to Manager of the Ticket Office. Scholten is in charge of staffing and maintaining operations in the ticket office while assisting in all aspects of ticket sales.

Patrick Taylor has recently joined the Syracuse Mets as the Senior Accountant. Taylor is responsible for ensuring accurate and timely recording and reporting of the financial position as well as maintaining all of its accounting and financial records.

Michael Tricarico has been promoted to Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. Tricarico is the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the team, writes and sends out press releases, handles all media inquiries for the organization, players, and coaches, and also provides year-long assistance in other departments.

Mike Giruzzi has been hired as an Account Executive. Giruzzi joins the organization after interning with the team during the 2019 season and spending part of the offseason as a sales associate for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Giruzzi's focus is on group sales, including birthday parties, office outings, family reunions, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and other group events.

John Franchi and Bailey Ware alsojoin the Syracuse Mets this season as Ticket Sales & Operations Interns. They will focus on assisting the ticket sales department as well as other departments as needed for the 2020 season.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on the road on Thursday, April 9th against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Syracuse's home opener is on Friday, April 17th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. For ticket information, go online to SyracuseMets.com or call 315-474-7833.

