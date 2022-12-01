Indianapolis Adds Second Date of Banana Ball at Victory Field

December 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis is going bananas. The Savannah Bananas, who announced their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour in early October, today announced an added date as they barnstorm through the Circle City. The Bananas will now play the Party Animals at Victory Field - home of the Indianapolis Indians - on Thursday, June 29 and the previously announced date of Friday, June 30.

Tickets are $25 and will be sold exclusively by the Bananas. Children age 3 and under get in free as long as they do not occupy a seat. Indians fans who are existing or become full season, half season or mini plan holders for the 2023 season will have access to a presale before tickets go on sale to the general public. Concessions will be available for purchase and are not included in the price of the ticket. Game times will be released at a later date.

"Due to the immense demand for tickets, we are thrilled to add June 29 to the calendar as the Savannah Bananas swing through Indianapolis on their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president & general manager. "With an already loaded Banana Ball World Tour that includes 32 cities across the country, Indianapolis is among the few cities that will host the Bananas for multiple dates."

The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, within the rules of Banana Ball . They have attracted thousands of fans at their home ballpark of Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga., and their entertainment is just as popular when they hit the road.

"It's no surprise that Central Indiana is excited to welcome the Savannah Bananas to Downtown Indianapolis next summer," said Taylor Schaffer, president/CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc. "Victory Field always provides a one-of-a-kind experience for families to enjoy - when you combine their award-winning venue with the always entertaining Savannah Bananas, the demand-driver that exists spells success for Downtown. We're thrilled to be adding this event to an already jam-packed 2023 schedule for the Mile Square and beyond."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 1, 2022

Indianapolis Adds Second Date of Banana Ball at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.