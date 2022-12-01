Iowa Cubs Unveil 12 Days of Deals

DES MOINES, IA - It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Iowa Cubs are celebrating by giving you several unforgettable experiences at Principal Park! Purchase a Reserved Grandstand Flex Pack, which includes 10 ticket vouchers, for just $110. Those vouchers can be redeemed online for Reserved Grandstand tickets to any 2023 game once single-game tickets go on sale. The offers are not valid for July 4 and seating is subject to availability.

For 12 days, from December 6 through December 17, we will be offering a deal that will include a different experience that will be offered with the purchase of a flex pack FOR THAT DAY ONLY. Deals will be available online from 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM for one day only, while supplies last.

View each deal below and save the date for your special day with the Iowa Cubs. Following a purchase, an Iowa Cubs staff member will contact fans to coordinate the event details. All dates and experiences are subject to availability, with a limited number of packages available each day. Click the date below to purchase a voucher.

Day 1: December 6th - Ceremonial First Pitch: With purchase of this package, you will have the opportunity to throw out a first pitch before any Iowa Cubs home game at Principal Park in 2023! You will receive one first pitch with each package purchased.

Day 2: December 7th - Ride Along on the T-Shirt Gun: With purchase of this package, you have the opportunity for one ride on the t-shirt gun at an Iowa Cubs game. Limit of 1 rider per ride. For multiple rides, multiple packages must be purchased.

Day 3: December 8th - Watch Fireworks from the Dugout: With purchase of this package, you and up to nine guests get to watch a Friday Night Fireworks display from the dugout.

Day 4: December 9th - Betfred Sports Lounge Drinks (21+): With purchase of this package, you will receive five free drink tokens for the Betfred Sports Left Field Lounge at Principal Park. The tokens grant you access to the Lounge, as well as a free drink from the Lounge at any Iowa Cubs home game. *Must be 21 years of age to enter the Betfred Sports Lounge and access to the Lounge is subject to availability.

Day 5: December 10th - Play Ball Kid: With purchase of this package, you can give your child the experience of ushering in the start of an Iowa Cubs home game by stating the famous "Play Ball" phrase. The purchase of this package includes the opportunity to have one child partake in the opportunity before an Iowa Cubs game.

Day 6: December 11th - Junior Lineup Card Presenter: With purchase of this package, your child can present the lineup card at home plate with the coaches and umpires before an Iowa Cubs game. Presenter gets to stand at home plate as part of the pre-game meeting. Limit of one presenter per game, per package purchased. *Must be 13 years or younger to be the Junior Lineup Card Presenter.

Day 7: December 12th - Clean Base Kid: With purchase of this package, a child can participate in the Clean Base Kid promotion at Principal Park. The Clean Base Kid gets to change 3rd base on the field with the assistance of staff between innings during an Iowa Cubs game. *Must be 10 years or younger to be the Clean Base Kid.

Day 8: December 13th - Radio Guest: With purchase of this package, you can be a guest on an Iowa Cubs home radio broadcast for a half-inning! Join Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen to talk about baseball, the Cubs and help call the game. The radio broadcast is live throughout the stadium, on the radio and MiLB.TV. *Marquee Sports Network dates excluded.

Day 9: December 14th - Shoot the Hot Dog Gun: With purchase of this package, you receive the opportunity to be part of the famous Hot Dog Gun promotion between innings at an Iowa Cubs game! One person per package purchased will be allowed to shoot hot dogs into the crowd between innings.

Day 10: December 15th - Junior PA Announcer: With purchase of this package, you can sign up a child to join the press box for a half-inning. The Junior PA Announcer gets behind the microphone to introduce the Iowa Cubs players coming up to bat during their half of the inning. *Must be 13 years or younger to be a Junior PA Announcer.

Day 11: December 16th - Groundskeeper for a Day (18+): With purchase of this package, you will have the opportunity to be a part of the grounds crew team for a game. Help with some pre-game activities and even help drag the field between innings at an Iowa Cubs home game. *Must be 18 years or older to be a groundskeeper for a day.

Day 12: December 17th - Sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame": With purchase of this package, you and your group get to sing during the Seventh Inning Stretch at an Iowa Cubs home game! Groups can be up to 10 people and singing during the Seventh Inning Stretch is subject to availability.

*Each deal is only valid on the date associated with that deal, from 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM, and there will be a limited number of packages available each day. All experiences are subject to availability and are not available for July 4th. Purchasing fees will apply on voucher purchase and redemptions.

